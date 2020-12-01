A second metal monolith made an appearance, popping up in Romania shortly after the original Utah monolith disappeared.

Nobody has taken responsibility for the second monolith, but it appears to be a bad copycat of the original.

Welding marks and grinding scars appear all over the Romanian monolith, suggesting it was a hurried job.

Have you ever seen the movie The Hangover? It’s a great movie. It’s essentially perfect as a comedy and it’s earned its reputation as a classic. Then they made The Hangover Part II… and Part III. Neither of those movies is even half as good as the original. In some ways, they tarnish the legacy that the first film might have had if it had been left as a standalone film.

I say all of this in order to explain how I feel about a “new” metal monolith that suddenly appeared in Romania shortly after the mysterious structure in Utah’s Red Rock Country disappeared just days ago. It’s a bit like one of the Hangover sequels, which is to say that it’s a poor imitation of the original.

News of this second monolith first appeared at right around the same time the first monolith, located in Utah, went missing. The sight of the first monument held a crude message to anyone who might come looking for the object, and it appeared as though someone had stolen it after learning of its location online.

The second monolith looked a lot like the first, at least from a distance. The three-sided column of metal stood roughly the same height as the original and was placed in the ground near a historical site without any indication of who placed it there or why.

Of course, we don’t really need to know the “why” because it’s pretty obvious that this monolith was a copycat. Images of the second monolith clearly show that it didn’t have the same perfectly uniform shine as its predecessor. No, this one was seemingly attacked with a grinder of some sort, with swirls covering its surface and what appears to be a large gash or maybe even a repaired crack blemishing its appearance.

It was apparently placed less than a week ago, and the ground near the Romanian monolith showed fresh signs of activity. Then, just as rapidly as it appeared, the new monolith followed the fate of its Utah peer and completely disappeared. Reports from the area suggested that “an unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it” and “now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil.” Well, that’s certainly one way to put it.

Whatever your take on the original Utah monolith, I think everyone would agree that the Romanian copycat was poorly done. Now let’s just keep our fingers crossed that nobody attempts a Part III.