Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in December, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

Two popular originals are returning in December: Big Mouth and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

One under-the-radar show worth checking out: Alice in Borderland, a live-action adaptation of a popular manga about high school burnouts who get transported to a parallel world.

December is a pretty solid month for Netflix, and those have been hard to come by in 2020. Not only are we getting new seasons of Big Mouth, Hilda, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but there are a bunch of highly-anticipated original movies dropping this month as well, such as MANK, The Midnight Sky, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will be the final film appearance of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away during post-production.

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in the month of December:

Chef | December 1st Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 | December 1st Big Mouth: Season 4 | December 4th On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. MANK | December 4th 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.” Alice in Borderland | December 10th A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive. Hilda: Season 2 | December 14th As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble. Lee Daniels’ The Butler | December 16th Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom | December 18th Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play. The Midnight Sky | December 23rd This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 | December 31st Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.