So many people call the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it’s so sleek and minimalistic, but it’s quite pricey at $60.

For Cyber Week 2020, however, Amazon slashed the price to just $24.99 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip.

There are a few things in particular that our readers have been stocking up on now that coronavirus outbreaks are completely out of control across the entire United States. First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are Amazon’s only masks that are FDA-authorized and have been tested by NIOSH. They’re approved for medical use because NIOSH found them to be up to 99% effective at filtering small airborne particles like viruses, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks.

Those best-selling masks are both on sale right now with discounts, so it’s a great time to load up ahead of what will undoubtedly be a long winter. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell Wipes are also top sellers right now, and they’re also both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

Beyond all that, there’s a fifth thing you should also grab — especially while it’s down to a new all-time low price for Cyber Week 2020!

It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many people out there refer to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, but it’s also wonderfully easy to use and accurate. This awesome no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, but it’s down to just $24.99 if you get one before they sell out.

Also of note, the company’s gorgeous $70 iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is on sale with a $10 discount right now. The Mayo Clinic says healthy blood oxygen levels are between 94% and 100%, so this is a great way to monitor for a possible coronavirus infection.

iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer – $24.99

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $59.99

The iHealth Air Wireless Pulse Oximeter is a non-invasive device intended for spot-checking of functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2) and pulse rate.

The wireless pulse oximeter is intended to measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate of adults above 16 years old in home and hospital environments (including clinical use in internist/surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, etc.).

iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter with Plethysmograph and Perfusion Index on the Ap… List Price:$69.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$9.96 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

