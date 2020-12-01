If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Building a smarter home takes time and a decent amount of investment. Upgrading your thermostat is a good start while having smart speakers can help you in the kitchen, bedroom, or whatever room you place them in. Having a smart sprinkler system will save you water and keep your bills lower. If you have a system that can control your lighting, you’ll be able to access it from your phone or even with your voice. But another great way to make your house smarter is to get smart lamps for your bedroom or living room. Whether you want a floor lamp or one for your desk or bedside table, there are choices for you. We’ve taken a look at the market and found some of our favorite smart lamps to let you know what you can best use to outfit your home. These are ones that can be controlled from your phone and have advanced technology for more useful settings. Here are our picks.

Enjoy the warm glow

You won’t find much better for a bedroom than the Amazon Echo Glow. This is ideal for children’s bedrooms and it will pair with any compatible Alexa device to allow users to control the color or brightness with their voice. It’s extremely simple to use and you can even set it to routinely turn on and off at designated times, like an early morning wake-up call. This also gives your kids the freedom to pick and choose their favorite color for lighting. It can also be set for a Rainbow Timer, which means it changes different colors of the rainbow as a timer is counting down. Alexa can also sync up music with the lights for a dance party. It’s an efficient and kid-friendly option.

Key Features:

Compatible with any Alexa device

Rainbow Timer with changing colors

Can sync up with music

Find the color you love

There aren’t many colors you won’t find when using the HueLiv Floor Lamp. This is meant for multiple ways of use, including voice, app, or touch. You can switch, select color, and change the brightness. There are more functions and there are 16 million colors along with eight scenes. This syncs up to Amazon Alexa, Echo, and Google Home. This supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and has a max lumen of up to 2,000. It has advanced LED chip technology, meaning it saves more power. It measures 17.24″ x 13.39″ x 3.98″ and the head of the lamp can be adjusted 30°. It takes almost no time to pair.

Key Features:

Three ways of use: voice, app, or touch

Sync up to Amazon Alexa, Echo, and Google Home

16 million colors

Ideal for nighttime

When you’re sitting watching TV at night, binging the newest shows, you don’t want a bright spotlight to be shining on the screen. That’s what makes the TECKIN Floor Lamp so appealing. This has three different color temperatures, so the glow is soft on your eyes if you want it to be. You can choose warm white light, warm light, or white light. It is an extremely slim lamp with a head that is round for more light coverage. It works with the Smart Life app and can be controlled with any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant companion.

Key Features:

Three different color temperatures

Works with the Smart Life app

Compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant

Touch to turn it on

It’s easy to use the HugoAi Dimmable Smart Table Lamp. That’s because you can control it a few different ways. If you just want to turn it on, and you’re walking by it, tapping it will ignite the light. You can control the light intensity and color from either the app on your phone or by touching the lamp and going through the settings. There is no hub required and it’s easy to pair this. You can adjust the brightness from 3% – 100% and choose between millions of colors. The LED light is flicker-free and it only measures 4.3″ x 4.3″ x 3.8″. This also works with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Key Features:

Control the light intensity and color from the app or phone

Adjust the brightness from 3% to 100%

LED light is flicker-free

Make it look like you’re home

The LE LampUX Touch Bedside Lamp gives you many options on when and how to turn the light on. It is seamlessly compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and allows you to handle the settings via voice or app. You can turn the lights on and off or program a scene automatically with a preset reminder or timer. It has capabilities of 16 million colors and all of them are dimmable. You can have it go on when you aren’t home to make it seem like you are.

Key Features:

Program a scene automatically with a preset

Schedule timers to make it look like you’re home

16 million colors

