Cyber Monday 2020 might be over, but there are still hundreds of fantastic Cyber Monday deals available on Amazon.

Here, we’ll run through the 10 best ones you can still score on Tuesday, like discounted FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks, the Roomba 675 for $179, and up to $60 off AirPods 2.

Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020 sales were out of this world, offering some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen all year on best-selling products. Since 2020 has been a pretty awful year due to the coronavirus pandemic and everything else that’s going on right now, it was nice to be able to put all that aside for a few days and get back to normal. Needless to say, nothing is more “normal” this time of year than shopping online and saving a ton of cash on holiday gifts for everyone on your list… and for yourself!

Cyber Monday 2020 might be behind us now, but there’s something many people don’t realize: Some of the best deals in Amazon’s massive Cyber sale are still available right now!

There were two deals in particular that were best-sellers by a huge margin among our readers. First and foremost, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks are down to the lowest price of the month — just $22.31 per 10-pack. These masks retail for $45 per box and they’ve been certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles like viruses. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks! Also available with a rare discount for Cyber Monday were Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, and you can still save 31% if you hurry.

Other top Cyber Monday 2020 deals you can still get right now at Amazon include PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes for $44.99 instead of $60, the Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk for $219.99, Instant Pots starting at $59.92, up to $60 off AirPods 2, and plenty more. Below, you’ll find the 10 best Cyber Monday deals that are still available right now at Amazon.

Powecom KN95 face masks (10-pack) – $22.31

Manufactured by Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., LTD

FDA EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized non-NIOSH Approved Respirator for Use in a Healthcare Setting.

Particulate filtering protective face mask for at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles. Comfortable, light-weight weight respirator mask with earloops and adjustable nosepiece for secure fit and seal.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31

Purell hand sanitizer deals

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] – $44.99

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] Price:$59.96

Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk – $219.99

Spacious Work Area: The large work surface measuring 48”x 24” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies.

Electric Height Adjustable Lift System: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28.6″ to 48.2″ (with 0.6” thickness of tabletop included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise (under 50 dB) while running.

Solid Construction: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 132 lbs weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk 48 x 24 Inches Home Offi… List Price:$319.99 Price:$219.99

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.92

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.92

Instant Pot Max – $100.66

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$100.66

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – $139.98

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.98

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $179

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00

iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal – $399

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System – $399.99

Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life on one charge.

HD video quality – Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K with HDR.

Includes 3 months of Arlo Smart with rolling 30-day cloud recordings.

Fast and easy wire-free setup – no wires means you can easily install in minutes.

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System | Wire-Free, 2K Video & HDR | Color Nigh… List Price:$649.99 Price:$399.99

