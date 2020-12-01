Potential Salmonella contamination has sparked a recall of baby spinach sold across a large chunk of the United States and Canada.

The product comes in pre-packaged containers and was sold under the brand name Fresh Attitude.

If you have any of the recalled products you are advised to return them to the place of purchase as soon as possible for a full refund.

In an announcement that will likely not surprise anyone who has been keeping an eye on food recalls over the past few years, the FDA has published a bulletin about potential Salmonella contamination in spinach. This time around it’s Vegpro International that is issuing a recall of its Fresh Attitude brand of baby spinach in both 5oz and 11oz pre-packed containers.

The recall was initiated after Salmonella was suspected in a lot of baby spinach that this product was a part of. This, unfortunately, has become something of a pattern with leafy green veggies in recent years, with Salmonella and E. coli infections leading to both small scale and more widespread recalls of spinach and lettuce across the United States.

According to the official recall bulletin, an investigation into the possible contamination revealed the presence of Salmonella. This was enough to prompt the recall of the two SKUs of packaged baby spinach sold by Vegpro.

The recall bulletin reads in part:

These products were produced in Vegpro’s Eastern Canadian plant and have been distributed ONLY in Eastern Canada and in the Northeastern United States (NY,NJ, DE, CT,MD & PA ). All other Fresh Attitude product sold in the US is produced in Belle-Glade Florida and is not linked to this recall whatsoever and therefore safe for consumption. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was possibly contaminated with Salmonella subsequent investigation indicates that the problem may have been caused by contamination of a part of a lot of Baby Spinach.

The small chunk of good news in the announcement is that no illnesses have been reported as a result of anyone consuming the spinach. However, it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to a potentially life-threatening infection, and the company is doing its due diligence and acting in a proactive manner.

Here are the specific products that are part of this recall:

BABY SPINACH. 8 X 5 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 & 2020-12-05

UPC: 888048000042

UPC case: 10888048000049

UPC: 888048000042 UPC case: 10888048000049 BABY SPINACH. 9 X 11 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04

UPC: 888048000288

UPC case: 10888048000285

If you happen to have any of this product in your home, avoid eating it. Even if you or someone else in your home has consumed the product and not gotten sick, you should not assume that the recalled product is safe to eat. The company requests that you return it to the place you purchased it from for a full refund.

