So many smart home deals are still available on Amazon for Cyber Week 2020, but there’s one type of deal that should be a no-brainer.

Ecobee models like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite pay for themselves in energy savings, and right now they’re on sale at all-time low prices.

Amazon’s ecobee deals end today, so it’s your last chance to save on these best-sellers



There were so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on smart home devices, and our readers definitely took advantage. If you missed out, the good news is that some of the hottest smart home deals of the season are still available right now. Just a handful of highlights include the first discount ever on the 4th-gen Echo Dot, the awesome $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for just $24.98, the Echo Show 5 for $44.99 and the Echo Show 8 for $64.99, huge discounts on popular Roomba robot vacuums starting at just $179, and so much more.

You can’t go wrong with any of those products, but there’s one pair of deals in particular that you’d have to be crazy to pass up.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills. Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat crazy. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have, plus some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest like built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $199 right now. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $169 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $139 and you really can’t go wrong at that price.

Both of these deals are only available at Amazon until the end of the day on Tuesday, so it’s now or never!

Ecobee SmartThermostat – $199

SMARTSENSOR: Includes SmartSensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs (compared to a hold of 72°F). Plus, the eco+ free software works to further maximize efficiency. You can also see if your purchase qualifies for a rebate at ecobee.com/rebates.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Consider your life handled with Alexa Built-inch Just ask for the weather, music, Alexa Calling, and more.

ecobee SmartThermostat Voice Control, Black List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat – $139

ECO+ Supercharge your energy savings and comfort eco+ intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the climate for comfort and energy

SMARTSENSORS Compatible with ecobee SmartSensor detecting occupancy to save energy and provide optimal comfort in the rooms that matter most SOLD SEPARATELY

ADVANCED CONTROL Your ecobee3 lite works with your local weather schedule and desired comfort settings Control from anywhere Adjust the temperature and turn on vacation mode anytime anywhere with your iOS or Android device

ecobee EB-STATE3LT-02 ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, Black List Price:$139.90 Price:$139.00 You Save:$0.90 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

