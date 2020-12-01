If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 might be over and Cyber Monday might be done, but there are still soooooo many fantastic deals available right now. In fact, several of them are Cyber Monday deals that were supposed to end at midnight, so you might want to hurry up before they disappear for good!

Highlights from Tuesday’s roundup include 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says filter 99% of small particles for $22.31 instead of $45, 15% off AccuMed KN95 face masks from a US company, rare Purell hand sanitizer discounts, Instant Pot deals starting at $59 that were supposed to end yesterday, a massive $60 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for only $24, the Roomba 675 for $179 and the Roomba i3+ that empties itself for just $399 instead of $600, an awesome electric motorized standing desk for just $219.99, stunning Samsung 4K smart TVs starting at just $297.99, $50 off Apple’s brand new M1 MacBook Pro, $500 off fantastic LG Gram Windows laptops and 2-in-1s, our favorite Anker portable Bluetooth speaker for $39.99 instead of $62, Beats Solo3 headphones for just $119, Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $199, Bose Bluetooth earbuds for just $89, up to 40% off Alro wireless home security camera systems, $115 off the awesome Furbo Dog Camera that lets you remotely feed treats to your pet, and more.

See all of today’s top deals down below!

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… Price:$54.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.00 You Save:$15.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



