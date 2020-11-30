If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

CHEF iQ might not be as recognizable as Instant Pot, but you’ll never forget the name once you’ve seen the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker in action.

This incredible $200 multi-use cooker has torn me away from my beloved Instant Pot forever, and it’s down to $139.99 for the first time right now at Amazon.

Do you remember how eye-opening it was when you got your first Instant Pot and started using it? I was recently able to experience that feeling again when I was sent a new CHEF iQ Smart Cooker to test. Now that I’ve used it and experienced firsthand how much better the cooking experience is when you add in novel features and app connectivity, I don’t see myself ever going back to my old Instant Pot.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker looks like yet another Instant Pot rival that will never measure up to the original. Once you turn it on for the first time, however, you can tell right away that the Smart Cooker is something entirely different. Yes, it looks like an Instant Pot. And yes, it offers plenty of different cooking modes like an Instant Pot. But this brilliant kitchen tool is actually the next logical step in the evolution of electric multi-cookers. And for Cyber Monday 2020, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price over at Amazon!

The first thing you need to know is that the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is about more than just cooking a meal once you’ve prepared the ingredients and dumped them into the inner pot. This brilliant device connects to the CHEF iQ app and walks you through each step of the process when you’re preparing the meal, from start to finish. These guided recipes are wonderfully easy to follow, just like your favorite YouTube chef tutorials. But these are interactive — the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker will even weigh liquid and dry ingredients as you add each one to the pot, ensuring that you get the perfect result each and every time.

There are more than 300 cooking presets in the Smart Cooker, and it comes with everything you need to use them all. It blew me away the very first time I used it, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to go back to my Instant Pot. The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker retails for $200 and it’s worth every penny, but a big 30% discount on Amazon slashes the price to just $139.99 — a new all-time low for Cyber Monday.

Don’t miss out on the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list — including yourself!

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

THE CHEF iQ APP: Connect your Smart Cooker to the CHEF iQ App via WiFi and Bluetooth. Access 100+ Guided Cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos, control and monitor your Smart Cooker, and access the Cooking Calculator for precise cooking parameters for every ingredient

BUILT-IN SCALE: Use the precise built-in scale to easily measure ingredients and cook by weight, simplifying both prep and cleanup-no measuring cups needed. Four integrated smart sensors measure ingredients accurately and tell you exactly how much liquid is needed to cook meals to perfection

AUTO PRESSURE RELEASE: Automatically releases steam at the end of pressure cooking for increased safety and convenience. Programmed with 3 pressure release methods: quick, pulse, and natural

GUIDED COOKING: Guided Cooking recipes provide step-by-step video cooking instructions and enable you to send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker for every step, no need to enter time and temp settings or set any timers. Plus, five additional recipes are added to the app each week

COOKING PRESETS: 300+ presets are stored on the Smart Cooker and 1000+ presets are built into the Cooking Calculator in the CHEF iQ App. Simply input your ingredient and we’ll provide exact cooking time and temp settings

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

