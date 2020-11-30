If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There were so many great Instant Pot deals available on Amazon during Black Friday, but they were all on high-end models that were still quite expensive even with deep discounts.

For Cyber Monday 2020, Amazon has slashed the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Nova to just $49.99 for a limited time.

There were tons of deep discounts on Instant Pots in Amazon’s big Black Friday sale last week, and our readers flooded the site to take advantage. Even now, some of the most popular Instant Pot deals of Black Friday 2020 are still available at Amazon. The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus can be had for $89.95 instead of $140, for example, and there’s an even deeper discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer that slashes the price from $180 to $129.

On top of those deals, you can get the awesome smartphone-connected Instant Pot Smart WiFi for $89.99 instead of $150 — that’s a $60 discount, but it’s not even close to the deepest Instant Pot discount of the day on Monday. The $200 Instant Pot Max that’s out of reach for so many people is on sale for one day only at Amazon for just $79.99. That’s a savings of $120 and it’s completely unheard of!

No one can deny that those are incredible deals, but there’s also something else they all have in common: Each of those Instant Pot models is still pretty expensive even with those deep discounts.

If you’ve got $90 or more to spend on a new Instant Pot, we promise that you won’t be disappointed with any of those models listed up above. If you’d rather spend a bit less or if you’re looking for a gift to give someone else, however, there’s a new Instant Pot deal for Cyber Monday 2020 that’s much more affordable.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is the best-selling Instant Pot model of 2020 among our readers. It’s the new upgraded version of the all-time best-selling Instant Pot Duo 60, so it’s not exactly a mystery why it’s so popular. This model features seven different cooking modes, 13 one-touch programs that couldn’t possibly be easier to use, and more than 10 safety features to ensure that your Instant Pot doesn’t suffer the same fate as the now-recalled rival from Crock-Pot.

This model is definitely a bargain at $100, but it’s on sale for Cyber Monday 2020 for just $49.99 at Amazon. We have a feeling that this deal is going to sell out VERY soon, so you’ll find all the other Instant Pot deals mentioned in this post down below.

Instant Pot Max

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth

Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$119.96 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova

An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick-release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.95 Price:$49.99 You Save:$49.96 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 8 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt Price:$89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo Series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users, and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new QuickCool technology

Consistently delicious as you like it: 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs, and more; Takes the guesswork out and makes cooking dishes everyone will love easy; Programs like sous vide and bake make preparing chef-quality entrees and desserts easy

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 8 Qt, Easy Grip Handles List Price:$139.95 Price:$89.95 You Save:$50.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Cooks fast and saves you time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… Price:$129.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

