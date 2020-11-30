If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Standing desks are so popular right now, but motorized standing desks that raise and lower with the push of a button are typically quite expensive.

On Cyber Monday 2020, Amazon is offering deals on Flexispot Electric Standing Desks with phenomenal prices starting at just $219.99.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced so many people to work from home. An interesting side effect is that businesses are now learning the simple fact that just as much gets done when people work remotely as when they’re all together in an office. Now, working from home is a trend that’s only going to grow more popular as businesses see how much money they can save.

Whether you’re among the people who just started working from home or you’ve been at it for years, you should definitely have a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time you work. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk is so much easier than it sounds.

Manual standing desks are generally quite affordable, but operating one can be a pain. Then there are electric standing desks that make adjustments a breeze… as long as you’re willing to cough up the cash. For Cyber Monday 2020, however, you don’t have to choose anymore between convenience and affordability. In fact, you’re not going to believe the standing desk deals available right now at Amazon.

The Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and the capacity to store three different heights in its memory. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 or more, but it can be had for just $219.99 for Cyber Monday. That’s an all-time low price.

Then there’s the Flexispot EC9 Electric Standing Desk, which is a similar model with a slightly different design — and it’s on sale for $219.99 as well at Amazon. You’ll also find a $50 coupon available for the Flexispot SOHO Electric Standing Desk that slashes the price on the black or white model to $249.99. This model is particularly cool because you can assemble it in just 5 minutes!

Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk – $219.99

Spacious Work Area: The large work surface measuring 48”x 24” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies.

Electric Height Adjustable Lift System: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28.6″ to 48.2″ (with 0.6” thickness of tabletop included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise (under 50 dB) while running.

Solid Construction: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 132 lbs weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk 48 x 24 Inches Home Offi… List Price:$319.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot EC9 Electric Standing Desk – $219.99

Built For Work From Home: The perfect standing desk to allow independent and remote workers to stay active, healthy, and productive while working from home. Precisely adjust your desk to your height and insert healthy movement into your day.

Easy Operation And Assembly: A no-frills 2-button controller enables easy, intuitive operation that allows you to switch postures with a single tap of a button. Installation is just as simple; get up and running in under 40 minutes!

Flexispot Standing Desk 48 x 24 Inches Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk Home Offi… List Price:$319.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot SOHO Electric Standing Desk – $249.99

Your First Choice for SOHO: A seamless, minimalist design, with a sleek, modern contemporary look allows the desk to fit into any design aesthetic, while a generous work surface lets you get the most out of your space.

Electric Height-Adjustable Lift System: A sturdy and stable design provides a superior ergonomic sit-stand office experience, featuring a height range of 28.7″ to 48.4″; a maximum weight capacity of 110 lbs.; a speed of 1″ per second; and low noise while running.

Simple, Easy Assembly: Our innovative quick-install design lets you get up and running in less than 5 minutes! A factory-installed crossbeam greatly simplifies the setup process, freeing up time so you can get back to what matters most.

Flexispot Standing Desk Electric Quick Install Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Whole-Piec… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

