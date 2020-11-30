Cyber Monday 2020 TV DealsImage source: Samsung
  • Amazon is offering massive discounts up to $1,000 off best-selling smart TVs from all the top brands, including Sony, Samsung, and LG.
  • You’ll also find Roku TVs starting at $120, deep discounts on Fire TVs, and so much more.
  • See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub!

Black Friday used to be all about scrambling to find great deals on TVs and laptops, but times have definitely changed in two important ways. First, anything and everything is on sale on Black Friday so it’s not just about those big-budget purchases anymore. From Purell and FDA-authorized face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks to AirPods and best-selling smart home devices, everything is on sale. And second, people now know that you can often find even better deals on TVs if you wait until Cyber Monday.

Now, it’s time to check out some of the best smart TV deals of the year that are all available on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2020.

Prices start at just $79.99 and screen sizes up to a whopping 82 inches — that’s right, you can get a massive 82-inch Samsung TV for just $1,099.99, or a 75-inch model for $897.99! Amazon has all the bases covered for Cyber Monday 2020. Here are a few of Amazon’s biggest Cyber Monday 2020 TV sales:

Up to 25% off select TVs 75-Inches and above Price:$998.00 - $2,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility Price:$1,398.00-$3,498.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Price:$698.00 - $1,698.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And here are some more Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals that you definitely need to check out:

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 M… $518.00 Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $798.00 SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Ser… $897.99 Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 M… $898.00 Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV… $1,099.99 SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50… $397.99 TCL 32" 3-Series 720p ROKU Smart TV - 32S335 $119.88 TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p ROKU Smart LED TV (2… $129.99 TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2… $179.99 TCL 43S325 43 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2… $199.99 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart ROKU LED… $219.99 TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019… $358.00 Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fi… $119.99 All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart… $199.99 All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart… $449.99 All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart… $549.99 Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $448.00 SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K U… $669.95 Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $798.00 SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K U… $1,497.99 Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Rea… $4,497.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

