If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is offering massive discounts up to $1,000 off best-selling smart TVs from all the top brands, including Sony, Samsung, and LG.

You’ll also find Roku TVs starting at $120, deep discounts on Fire TVs, and so much more.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub!

Black Friday used to be all about scrambling to find great deals on TVs and laptops, but times have definitely changed in two important ways. First, anything and everything is on sale on Black Friday so it’s not just about those big-budget purchases anymore. From Purell and FDA-authorized face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks to AirPods and best-selling smart home devices, everything is on sale. And second, people now know that you can often find even better deals on TVs if you wait until Cyber Monday.

Now, it’s time to check out some of the best smart TV deals of the year that are all available on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2020.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Prices start at just $79.99 and screen sizes up to a whopping 82 inches — that’s right, you can get a massive 82-inch Samsung TV for just $1,099.99, or a 75-inch model for $897.99! Amazon has all the bases covered for Cyber Monday 2020. Here are a few of Amazon’s biggest Cyber Monday 2020 TV sales:

Up to 25% off select TVs 75-Inches and above Price:$998.00 - $2,597.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility Price:$1,398.00-$3,498.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Price:$698.00 - $1,698.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And here are some more Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals that you definitely need to check out:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.