There were three fantastic Sonos speaker deals available on Black Friday last week, including $100 off the incredible Sonos Move and the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar.

If you were wondering why no other Sonos speakers were on sale, here’s your answer: Amazon and Sonos saved their best deals for Cyber Monday.

Prices start at just $129 for the Sonos One SL, and the Sonos Five everyone loves is $100 off.

If you have a wireless speaker system in your house or apartment, there’s really only one logical explanation for why you might be using anything other than Sonos: the price. Sonos speakers are absolutely amazing, but the prices can definitely be prohibitive. Thankfully, deep discounts come around at least a couple of times each year and it goes without saying that there are discounts ahead of the holidays each year.

Sonos’s Black Friday deals this year were great, but there are even more models on sale now for Cyber Monday 2020!

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find all-time low prices on the same three Sonos speakers that were discounted for Black Friday. The beloved Sonos Beam soundbar and amazing Sonos Move are each $100 off at $299, and the $699 Sonos Sub is on sale for $599. Now, however, four more Sonos models are on sale for Cyber Monday 2020!

The entry-level Sonos One SL is down to $129 right now at Amazon, and that’s the lowest price ever. The Sonos One is the same thing with the addition of hands-free Alexa support, and it’s down to $149 for Cyber Monday. The epic Sonos Five that always blows everyone away is down to $399 from $499, and the $649 Sonos Amp is on sale for $549.

These Cyber Monday deals last all week for Cyber Week 2020 — or until they sell out — but the three leftover Sonos deals from Black Friday will all disappear at the end of the day today.

Sonos One SL – $129

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more.

For every room – The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo sound with two – Pair with Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – Black

Sonos One – $149

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2, and more.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free.

Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black

Sonos Move – $299 (deal ends today)

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening

Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so on Wi-Fi you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands-free

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Black

Sonos Beam – $299 (deal ends today)

Beam – The smart, compact soundbar for TV, music, and more.

High definition sound – Experience rich, detailed sound for your TV that fills the entire room.

TV, music, and more – Play music, TV, movies, podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and video games.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands-free.

Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black

Sonos Five – $399

All-new Sonos Five – Experience vividly clear, room-filling sound for music and more with Five, tuned by renowned producer Giles Martin. Enjoy control with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more

Deep bass – Five’s unrivalled acoustic design features three high-excursion woofers within a sealed architecture that eliminates reverb and echo

Ultra-wide soundstage – Two precisely-angled side tweeters create spatial extension and rich stereo sound, while a center tweeter optimizes vocal playback

Sonos Five - The High-Fidelity Speaker For Superior Sound - Black

Sonos Sub – $599 (deal ends today)

All-new Sonos Sub – Hear and feel the difference with Sub, the wireless subwoofer for deep bass.

No buzz, just bass – Two force-canceling drivers at the center of Sub eliminate vibration and rattle so you get powerful bass without any distortion.

Made to be seen and heard – The award-winning and versatile design features a slim, sculptural shape and high-gloss finish. Stand Sub upright or lay it on its side.

Lower lows and higher highs – Sub takes over the lowest frequencies, enhancing the midrange playback from paired speakers so you experience fuller, more detailed sound.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - The Wireless Subwoofer For Deep Bass - Black

Sonos Amp – $549

The versatile amplifier for powering all your entertainment.

Connect everything from your turntable and stereo to your wired speakers to enjoy vinyl, CDs, stored audio files, and streaming. You can even power outdoor speakers and expand your Sonos system to the backyard.

Enjoy stereo sound for shows, movies, and video games when you connect Amp to your speakers and TV. Wirelessly add a pair of Sonos One surrounds for immersive home theater.

Sonos Amp - The Versatile Amplifier for Powering All Your Entertainment - Black

