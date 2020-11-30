If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were wondering where all the Dyson vacuum deals were during Black Friday, you’re not alone — but thankfully, Amazon has plenty for Cyber Monday 2020.

Prices start at just $169.99 for renewed Dyson cordless stick vacuums and the best-selling Dyson V7 Animal is down to $189.99 brand new.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

We were pretty shocked when there were pretty much no Dyson vacuum deals to speak of on Black Friday 2020. Dysons are so pricey, which is why we always look forward to the deep discounts that are typically available ahead of and during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale. There were plenty of fantastic deals on vacuums from other brands, and Amazon’s Roomba deals were particularly great — in fact, you can still get a Roomba 675 robot vacuum for just $179 and the incredible self-emptying Roomba i3+ is still down to $399.

But where oh where were the Dyson deals?!

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The good news is that Amazon is making up for its lack of Dyson deals for Cyber Monday 2020, offering all-time low prices on several renewed and new Dyson vacuum cleaners. Prices start at just $169.99 for a renewed Dyson V6 cordless stick vacuum or a renewed Dyson Ball upright vacuum. You can also get the awesome Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for just $189.99 brand new!

Check out all the Dyson deals down below, and you should definitely hurry because they’re going to sell out fast.

Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum, White (Renewed) List Price:$300.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$130.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum , Purple (Renewed) Price:$169.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Bonus Tools, Iron List Price:$342.78 Price:$189.99 You Save:$152.79 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson Ball Animal Canister Vacuum (Refurbished) Price:$199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cord-Free Vacuum, Iron/Sprayed Nickel/Purple (Renewed) List Price:$349.97 Price:$209.99 You Save:$139.98 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum, Red (Renewed) List Price:$300.00 Price:$219.99 You Save:$80.01 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.