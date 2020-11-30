If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals are incredible this year, but there’s another popular line of kitchen products you need to check out.

Hurry and you can save up to $200 on Anova sous vide precision cookers, with three different deals that are all down to all-time low prices.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

When it comes to deals on best-selling products for your kitchen and elsewhere in your home, there are a few brands that people always focus on most during Black Friday and Cyber Monday each year. Instant Pot is at the top of the list, of course, and this year is no different — especially on Cyber Monday when the best-selling Instant Pot of 2020 is on sale for just $49.99. Elsewhere in the home, people are all over Roomba deals. Right now you can get the awesome Roomba 675 robot vacuum for just $179 and the incredible $1,000 Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning hit an all-time low of just $599.

Those are all fantastic deals indeed, but there’s one more brand you should definitely check out while its best-selling products are down to all-time low prices for Cyber Monday 2020.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova is the hottest brand in at-home sous vide cookers, and its three most popular products are all on sale at all-time low prices for Cyber Monday 2020.

The $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is back down to Prime Day 2020’s all-time low price of $199, which is an incredible value for such a powerful sous vide. Then there’s the $200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which is actually on sale for $10 less than it was on Prime Day — just $139. And last but certainly not least, you can pick up an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano and Vacuum Sealer Accessory bundle for just $159, which is $50 less than buying them separately.

These are all wonderful deals and you really can’t go wrong with any of them. Hurry or you might miss out!

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano and Vacuum Sealer Accessory bundle – $159

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook via your smartphone. To sweeten the deal, this bundle includes the all-new Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer that has been developed by Anova to ensure the most thorough sealing of food for cooking sous vide – ensuring ideal flavor and tenderness of food.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

POWER COUPLE: The all-new Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer accessory is the perfect companion to our best selling Anova Precision Cooker Nano, making it easy to achieve restaurant-quality cooking results at home with the push of a button. Compatible with most any pot or container using a clamp, the Nano comfortably prepares food for up to 4 people, while the Anova vacuum sealer is reliable, compact, and simple to use compared to most other vacuum sealers on the market. This combo ships with 10 free vacuum sealer bags to get you started!

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro – $199

Our most powerful sous vide: powerful and durable enough to meet the demands of a restaurant kitchen, yet compact enough for the home chef, The Anova precision cooker Pro is the most substantial sous vide Circulator in our lineup. The Pro is able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10, 000 hours straight without shutting down. Constructed with stainless steel, the Anova Pro is drop tested and IPX-7 rated; drop the device on the floor or dunk it under water, and you can keep on cooking No problem

Easy to use: simply attach the precision cooker to your own pot or container, fill the pot or container with water, add your food in a sealed bag, and cook manually with the built-in controls or with the Anova app

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $139

What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

New and improved: now with more power, faster heat up times, and improved Wi-Fi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, The Enova precision cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fully adjustable clamp, and is water resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle… Price:$159.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.