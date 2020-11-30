If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Google’s Nest Cam Indoor is one of the most popular wireless home security cameras on the market right now, but it’s also pretty expensive with its $130 price tag.

That’s why the Wyze Cam is Amazon’s best-selling model — it has nearly all the same features but costs just $25.

On Cyber Monday 2020, Amazon is offering this wildly popular home security camera for just $19.99… plus there’s another discount on the upgraded Wyze Cam Pan model.

The Google-owned Nest Cam was instrumental in creating and popularizing the wireless home security camera category. Everyone knows that. As the company did with its smart thermostats, Nest created a product that was wonderfully useful and remarkably easy to set up. Back then, the device’s $200 price tag might have been at least somewhat reasonable, since it was an emerging space and there wasn’t much competition. The problem now, however, is that there are plenty of other options out there that are just as good and they cost a small fraction of what Nest is charging.

Google’s Nest Cam now retails for $130, which is a bit more reasonable. But when you can get a rival home security camera like the Wyze Cam Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera that has nearly all the same features at a fraction of the price, the expensive Nest Cam becomes much less attractive.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Wyze Cam, the first thing you need to know is that it’s Amazon’s single best-selling home security camera. Nothing on the site outsells it, which is saying a lot when you consider how many thousands of home security cameras are listed on Amazon.

The next thing you need to know is that this awesome home cam has a whopping 61,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon, plus another 10,000 4-star reviews. In other words, people who buy this camera absolutely love it, which is perfectly understandable when you consider the fact that it’s a full-featured 1080p wireless home security camera that only costs $25.

$25 is indeed an excellent price for this best-seller, but the Wyze Cam is down to just $19.99 for Cyber Monday 2020! On top of that, you can also pick up the upgraded Wyze Cam Pan that has extra features like panning, zooming, and automatic motion-tracking for just $29.99 instead of $38! These are both all-time low prices, so don’t miss out.

Wyze Cam – $19.99

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p -1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam Pan – $29.99

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range.

Voice Controlled? You got it! – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (US only) so you can use your voice to see who’s at your front door, how your baby’s doing, or if your 3D printer has finished printing. Wyze Cam Pan is only compatible with the 2. 4GHz WiFi network (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi) and Apple (iOS) and Android mobile devices.

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio,… List Price:$37.98 Price:$29.99 You Save:$7.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

