With the coronavirus surging across the country, Dr. Fauci is urging Americans to hold off on traditional Christmas and New Years’ Eve celebrations this year.

Indoor gatherings can easily become superspreader events because people tend to be more lenient about following safety protocols when relaxed at home.

Hawaii is currently the only state where coronavirus cases aren’t skyrocketing.

Despite pleas from the CDC and health experts to avoid Thanksgiving celebrations this year, millions of Americans threw caution to the wind and headed back home last week. And with indoor gatherings accounting for a disproportionate number of coronavirus infections, health experts are now anticipating a surge of new COVID-19 infections is right around the corner.

“You’re not going to see the results of [Thanksgiving] because things lag by a couple of weeks,” Dr. Fauci explained last week. “So what we’re seeing now is what happened two-plus weeks ago. What we’re doing now is going to be reflected two to three weeks from now. So what we want to make sure we don’t do, is as we enter into the riskiest part of the year — the weather gets colder, more people stay indoors — that you don’t exactly exacerbate the problem that already exists.”

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

With the coronavirus surging across dozens of states, it’s widely assumed that Thanksgiving celebrations will make an already dire situation that much worse. And looking ahead, the upcoming Christmas and New Years’ holidays could potentially result in a catastrophic second wave of infections.

Touching on this point in an interview with the USA Today last week, Fauci explained that traditional Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations should be shelved in light of the growing pandemic :

If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving. For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021. Let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe.

Fauci made a similar argument in the weeks preceding the Thanksgiving holiday. And as we now know, Fauci’s advice wasn’t widely followed given that upwards of 3 million Americans were screened by TSA over the holiday weekend. As a result, it stands to reason that many people will keep their holiday plans intact even if coronavirus infections continue to reach record-setting levels.

As it stands now, the U.S. has seen nearly 13.5 million coronavirus cases and approximately 267,000 deaths. Not all states reported updated coronavirus data over the holiday weekend so we’ll have a better grasp as to the current state of the pandemic over the next few days.

On a related note, University researchers recently discovered that a range of nasal symptoms can often be an early indicator of coronavirus infection.