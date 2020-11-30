The latest coronavirus update from White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci may be one of his most frightening yet.



Because of the large number of Americans who traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday, Dr. Fauci warned that “We may see a surge upon a surge” of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

This comes as the US has just surpassed 13 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

In case anyone was under the illusion that once we got past the Thanksgiving holiday, especially with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines just around the corner, that we might, emphasis on might, get to enjoy a less abnormal Christmas and New Year’s — well, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci made sure to unequivocally throw cold water on those misconceptions over the weekend.

The latest coronavirus update from Johns Hopkins University reveals that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the US since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13.3 million as of the time of this writing. Additionally, there have been more than 266,000 deaths. Public health experts like Dr. Fauci, meanwhile, are warning that a major wave of suffering and death from the virus is still to come, because of the countless Americans who disregarded travel warnings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Just how bad is it going to get? “We may see a surge upon a surge,” is how Dr. Fauci put it during an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

“We don’t want to frighten people,” he continued, “but that’s just the reality. We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they’ve happened.” Which is why, no surprise, Dr. Fauci also went on to add that there’s no reason to expect that travel advisories — and perhaps even local restrictions that communities hard-hit by coronavirus have begun to impose, like Los Angeles — will be lifted ahead of the Christmas season.

So here we are, yet again. Can you guess what Dr. Fauci is urging people to do now, in the face of this news? That’s right, he wants people to be extra-vigilant about wearing face masks right now to control the spread of the virus. If you need more incentive, here’s some: Even though the CDC in recent weeks warned people about the super-spreader danger of traveling for Thanksgiving, more than 9 million people reportedly traveled through airports in the week leading up to the holiday anyway, as well as the weekend after.

Dr. Fauci said that health colleagues from around the country have, per a CNBC report, been calling him and begging for advice in terms of how to respond to an explosion in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“I think we are going to have to make decisions as a nation, state, city and family that we are in a very difficult time,” Dr. Fauci said. “And we’re going to have to do the kinds of restrictions of things we would have liked to have done, particularly in this holiday season, because we’re entering into what’s really a precarious situation.”