Chocolate milk sold in several states is now being recalled after the producer discovered it may contain egg nog.

A valve malfunction at the production plant is being blamed for the cross-contamination.

It’s unclear how much egg nog may have gotten into the chocolate milk gallons, but the risk of allergens is serious.

It’s the Monday after a festive Thanksgiving weekend. You might even have some leftovers still waiting for you in the fridge if you’re lucky, but if you also happen to have any Prairie Farms chocolate milk, you’re going to want to do a double-check of the label before you pour yourself a glass.

The company recently announced a voluntary recall via the Food and Drug Administration for two SKUs of its chocolate milk over the risk of cross-contamination with another product, egg nog. The risk here is that the milk doesn’t adequately note the potential inclusion of egg, which is an allergen to some and can cause “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction(s)” for certain individuals.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The issue stems from what the company is describing as “a valve malfunction” at its production plan in Rockford, Illinois. The faulty valve apparently allowed some amount of egg nog to make it into two kinds of chocolate milk that the company also sells. These are the codes you need to look out for, according to the company:

One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk

UPC: 72730-26110

Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Plant Code: 17-284

UPC: 72730-26110 Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020 Plant Code: 17-284 One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

UPC: 72730-26126

Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020

Plant Code: 17-284

Here is a portion of the official recall statement by the company:

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons (Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020) that were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons (355 units of Premium Flavored Chocolate and 797 units of 1% Lowfat Chocolate) were distributed at retail outlets in the Chicago area, including the Northern Illinois Suburbs, Rockford, Illinois, and Southeastern Wisconsin.

At this time, the company is suggesting that anyone who purchased the affected products “destroy the product or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item.”

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Obviously, if you don’t have an egg allergy, the milk may not actually cause you any harm. However, the fact that there was a valve issue at the production facility, and that the company can’t be sure how much of the other product was accidentally mixed in with the chocolate milk, means that you’re better off just tossing the recalled milk and getting something else.