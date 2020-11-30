If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the incredible Cyber Monday 2020 deals we’ve found on Amazon, one in particular really outshines the rest — and it’s at risk of selling out!

The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle is on sale with a huge 50% discount, plus you get a free $10 Amazon gift card with your purchase.

If you were wondering what Amazon’s single best Cyber Monday 2020 deal was this year, you’re not alone — and that’s why we dug through thousands upon thousands of them to find out.

Using a variety of metrics including some that are subjective and some that are objective (like discount percentage and popularity), we found one Cyber Monday 2020 deal in particular that we’re willing to call Amazon’s best. No, it’s not the sale that slashes an extra 5% off FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that retail for $45 per 10 pack, or 15% off AccuMed KN95 masks — both have been certified by NIOSH to filter small particles just as well as most 3M N95 masks. It’s also not the crazy sale that gets you AirPods for even less than they were on Black Friday. It’s not TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each, Sonos speakers for $129 each, or even 30% off Purell hand sanitizer that’s still impossible to find in stores.

Give up yet? It’s the amazing sale that slashes Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle to a new all-time low price along with an awesome extra bonus… but you had better hurry because it appears to be at risk of selling out!

Buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle on any normal day and you’ll pay $340. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro retails for $250 and the Echo Show 5 is another $90, and they’re both best-selling products that are worth every penny and then some. Pick up this bundle during Cyber Monday weekend, however, and you’re in for a real treat.

Amazon’s special limited-time Black Friday deal slashes the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle from $340 all the way down to $169.99, which is a massive 50% savings. But there’s another part of this deal that you don’t want to miss: Add a $10 Amazon Gift Card to your cart as well, and the gift card will be free when you check out!

We’ve never seen anything like this deal, to be quite frank. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or on a mission to take care of all your Christmas and Chanukah shopping, this is an incredible bargain. In fact, this one deal will get you gifts for two different people, plus a $10 gift card to keep for yourself! Just make sure you uncheck the “Link device to my Amazon account to simplify setup” box before you add the bundle to your cart if you plan to give these awesome devices as gifts.

Delivery estimates are already starting to slip, which means this deal could sell out at any minute. And don’t forget to check out all the rest of the crazy deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub!

Here are some of the main details from the Amazon page:

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily set up your Ring Video Doorbell Pro by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

