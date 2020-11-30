If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale has been incredible, with deep discounts on everything from gadgets and gizmos to Purell and FDA-authorized KN95 masks that NIOSH says work better than 3M N95 respirators.

Do you want to know which of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals outsold everything else? We’ll tell you right here.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is over and done, but Cyber Monday 2020 is even more impressive this year. It’s a crazy week-long sale that kicked off this past weekend and will continue to run until the end of the day on Friday, December 4th. We can’t even believe the incredible Cyber Monday discounts that have hit the site so far, and our readers have been scoring the deepest discounts of the year as we share all the hottest new deals that pop up.

Wondering which deals out of the thousands and thousands of discounts are Amazon’s Cyber Monday best-sellers? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The “Monday” part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale is starting to wind down, so the retailer has kicked its huge event into overdrive. Seriously… we can’t even believe some of the deals that are available right now! Here are a few of the deep discounts that our readers have been swarming to take advantage of:

That sampling of deals is absolutely nuts, but we barely scratched the surface of Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2020 blowout.

All those deals listed above are the most popular Cyber Monday deals on Amazon among our readers, but what about the hottest Cyber Monday deals for everyone else? We dug through the data from Amazon and came up with the top 10 best-selling Cyber Monday 2020 deals on Amazon’s entire site. You’ll find them all listed below, and the list is obviously accurate as of the time of this writing. Things change constantly and these incredible deals could sell out at any moment, so hurry up or you might the perfect sale!

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker – $465.99

COUNTERTOP SIZE: With its elegant design, the Opal will wow your guests before they even try the delicious ice it makes. Measures at 15. 5 x 14.25 x 17. 2 inches. The perfect size for any countertop in your home.

QUICK & POWERFUL: Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs. of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs. at a time.

SMART: The Opal is Bluetooth equipped, so you can set up your ice making schedule from the convenience of your phone using the free GE Profile Opal app. It senses when the bin is full of ice, so it won’t overfill.

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker List Price:$549.00 Price:$465.99 You Save:$83.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker – $69.95

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users, and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs Price:$69.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus software for 15 months/5 Devices – $19.99 (reg. $90)

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS, or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private.

Holiday Exclusive - Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 – Antivirus software for 5 Devices with Auto Renew… List Price:$94.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$75.00 (79%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $179

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot bundled with Sengled Bluetooth bulb – $28.99 (reg. $60)

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth bulb

Automate your home set up with Sengled and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Charcoal - bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$59.98 Price:$28.99 You Save:$30.99 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle with FREE $10 Amazon Gift Card – $169.99 (reg. $350)

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 plus free $10 gift card You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter – $12.97

Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it

Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts

Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness List Price:$19.95 Price:$12.97 You Save:$6.98 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot bundled with Amazon Smart Plug – $33.99

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price:$74.98 Price:$33.99 You Save:$40.99 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera – $19.99

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p -1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Habor 022 Meat Thermometer – $9.09

INSTANT READ & ACCURATE: 4-6 seconds ultra-fast response time with accuracy of ±1℃, takes out the guesswork and eliminate overdone or undercooked food, ensuring you get the best flavor.

SUPER LONG PROBE: No more Hands’ Burning, This 4. 7″(Probe) digital meat thermometer can detect the core temp of meat; perfect for huge turkey, chicken, bread making, jam making, chocolate making, barbecue, hot water, hot milk, and even bath water.

Habor 022 Meat Thermometer, Instant Read Thermometer Digital Cooking Thermometer, Candy Thermom… List Price:$12.99 Price:$9.09 You Save:$3.90 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.