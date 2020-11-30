If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are 20% off for Cyber Monday 2020 — but they keep going in and out of stock.

Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, including regular AirPods 2 that are $10 cheaper than they were during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale.



See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

All three of Apple’s AirPods models are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would have been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago, and it definitely doesn’t get any more popular than AirPods. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

That said, some discounts on Apple products are more impressive than others.

The insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Cyber Monday, they might get an even bigger discount! The problem right now, however, is that they keep going in and out of stock so it’s tough to secure them at Amazon’s discounted price.

If you want a sure thing, you should definitely check out Apple’s other AirPods models that are discounted now as well at Amazon. In particular, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $60 off at $139.99, and that’s even cheaper than they were last week for Black Friday! Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 have a $50 discount that slashes the price to just $109.99, which is also an extra $10 off compared to Black Friday’s sale.

If you’re looking for other deep discounts on best-selling headphones, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Amazon has a deal that slashes them to just $168. Or, if you want over-ear noise cancelling headphones, the best of the best are all on sale for Black Friday: Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 instead of $350, Bose QC35 headphones are $100 off at $199, and the flagship $400 Bose 700 headphones can be had for as little as $299 depending on which color you choose.

Check out all of Amazon’s best Black Friday headphones deals down below.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $139.99

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

AirPods 2 – $109.99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

AirPods Pro – $199.99

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

TOZO T10 – $24.99

TOZO T6 – $32.99

Sony WF1000XM3 – $168

Sony WH1000XM4 – $278

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $199

Bose 700 – $299-$339

