If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 might be over, but Amazon has so much more in store all week long for Cyber Monday 2020.

Here, we’ll showcase 10 Amazon deals that are better than anything we saw last week during Black Friday.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

Amazon’s Black Friday deals were epic last week, offering deep discounts on some of the best-selling products of 2020. What’s more, plenty of the hottest deals of the week last week are still available right now!

Examples include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for $22.31 per 10-pack instead of $45, a 15% discount on AccuMed KN95 masks that are nearly as good, a shocking 30% discount on Purell hand sanitizer that is still impossible to find in stores, up to $60 off AirPods 2, the best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $179, the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova for $69.99 instead of $120, an even deeper discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer, and so much more.

Those are all incredible deals indeed, but believe it or not, Amazon already has even better deals lined up for Cyber Monday 2020!

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Cyber Monday deal: Save on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks List Price:$23.50 Price:$22.31 You Save:$1.19 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here, we rounded up 10 deals in particular that are even better than the best deals Amazon ran last week:

Sonos One SL

Sonos had some great sales last week for Black Friday, but they were all on expensive speakers that were still quite pricey even after Amazon’s discounts. For Cyber Monday 2020, however, you can get the Sonos One for just $149 or the Sonos One SL for only $129. That makes it the lowest-priced Sonos speaker of 2020! The One SL is just like the one but without hands-free Alexa, so definitely save the extra $30 per speaker if you don’t use Alexa or if you already have plenty of Echo speakers around your home.

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – Black List Price:$179.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$50.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i7+

First up is an incredible Cyber Monday deal that slashes the epic Roomba i7+ robot vacuum to a new all-time low price. This $1,000 model is often on sale at Amazon with a significant $201 discount, but a massive $401 discount slashes it to just $599. Not only does this model have all the bells and whistles you can imagine, but it also has a brilliant feature that lets it empty itself into a special dock when it’s done vacuuming. That means it can go a month or even longer without you even having to think about it!

You can still pick up the entry-level Roomba 675 for $179 and the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is down to $399. If you want the best features and the most powerful suction, however, the i7+ is definitely the way to go.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Next up, is a killer Instant Pot deal that we can’t even believe. We already told you about the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus for $89.95 instead of $140 and an equally impressive discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer. But there’s another Instant Pot deal you definitely need to take a look at. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is the best-selling Instant cooker we’ve covered in 2020. It retails for a very reasonable $120 for the large 8-quart model, but right now it’s on sale for just $69.99!

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 8 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max

For just $10 more, you can get the $200 Instant Pot Max with the deepest discount we’ve ever seen. In fact, $120 isn’t just the deepest discount we’ve seen on this particular Instant Pot… it’s the best discount we’ve ever seen on ANY Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt List Price:$199.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$119.96 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO true wireless earbuds

Anyone on the lookout for new true wireless earbuds will find a terrific one-day sale right now on Mpow earbuds. Four different well-reviewed models are discounted in that sale, but there are much better options out there for anyone who subscribes to Prime.

Special Cyber Monday 2020 deals slash two best-selling TOZO earbuds models to insanely low prices, and you can’t go wrong with either option. The TOZO T10 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones have a jaw-dropping 88,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they normally sell for $40. If you have Prime, they’re down to just $24.99 today! You can also upgrade to the newer TOZO T6 model for just $32.99 instead of $50.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$32.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$7.99 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… Price:$32.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Oontz might not be the biggest brand in wireless speakers, but Cambridge Sound Works’s Oontz Angle 3 is actually the best-selling compact Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s entire site. And right now, it’s on sale a the new all-time low price of just $18.18!

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$34.99 Price:$18.18 You Save:$16.81 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 82-Inch 4K 8 Series Smart TV

You can actually get a top-rated Samsung 82-inch UN82RU8000FXZA Smart TV right now for just $1,099.99 — that’s insane!

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model List Price:$1,497.99 Price:$1,099.99 You Save:$398.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 75-inch 4K TU-8000 Series Smart TV

Want to spend even less on a stunning TV that’s only a tiny bit smaller? The Samsung 75-inch UN75TU8000FXZA Smart TV is somehow down to just $897.99. That’s just plain crazy, and we definitely expect this deal to sell out soon.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN7… List Price:$1,197.99 Price:$897.99 You Save:$300.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova sous vide cookers

Last but certainly not least, we have three phenomenal deals from the leader in at-home sous vide cookers, Anova.

Anova deals were nowhere to be found during Black Friday this year, and that was definitely a bummer. Today, however, there are three killer deals that you’ll definitely want to check out. First, the $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is back down to Prime Day 2020’s all-time low price of $199. Then we have the $200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which is actually on sale for $10 less than it was on Prime Day — just $139. And last but not least, you can pick up an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano and Vacuum Sealer Accessory bundle for just $159, which is $50 less than buying them separately.

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle… Price:$159.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam

The Wyze Cam is always a steal at $25, offering the same basic features as the $120 Nest Cam for a small fraction of the cost. For Cyber Monday 2020, this awesome wireless home security cam is down to just $19.99 — or upgrade to the $38 Wyze Cam Pan with pan, zoom, and motion-tracking for $29.99.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alex… List Price:$25.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio,… List Price:$37.98 Price:$29.99 You Save:$7.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.