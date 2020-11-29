Netflix is adding 55 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 29th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Big Mouth season 4, Selena: The Series, Pokemon Journeys: The Series part 3, and MANK.

Movies and shows leaving this week include Ocean’s Eleven, Zodiac, and The Bachelor season 13.

Somehow, beyond all reason, we have reached the last month of 2020. Rather than look back on all of the chaos this year wrought, it might be a better idea to look ahead to some of the movies and shows coming to Netflix in December, like new seasons of Big Mouth and Pokemon Journeys or the original movie MANK.

Today’s Best Cyber Monday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! Price:Was $45, Now $26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 29th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY It’s winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.



Monday, November 30th

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title.

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Tuesday, December 1st

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Meet Nate – Your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate – One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wednesday, December 2nd

Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Fierce — NETFLIX FILM A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.



Thursday, December 3rd

Break — NETFLIX FILM After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM Stuck in a time loop where it’s forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s important in life.



Friday, December 4th

Saturday, December 5th

Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.



Departures

Monday, November 30th

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Tuesday, December 1st

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Friday, December 4th

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Saturday, December 5th

The Rum Diary (2011)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in December.