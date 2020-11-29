If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is over and done, but Amazon has plenty more in store this weekend and all week long thanks to a massive new Cyber Monday 2020 sale.

Today, we’re showcasing five Amazon deals in particular that are better than anything we saw last week during Black Friday.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub

Last week’s Black Friday 2020 deals on Amazon were epic, offering deep discounts on some of the best-selling products of 2020. What’s more, some of the hottest deals of the week last week are still available right now! Examples include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for $26 per 10-pack instead of $45, AccuMed KN95 masks that are nearly as good for even less money, a shocking 31% discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores, up to $60 off AirPods 2, the best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $179, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus for $89.95 instead of $140, an even deeper discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer, and so much more.

Believe it or not, however, Amazon already has even better deals lined up for Cyber Monday 2020. Some of them are already available right now, and we’re going to highlight five in particular that you won’t want to miss.

Roomba i7+

First up is an incredible Cyber Monday deal that slashes the epic Roomba i7+ robot vacuum to a new all-time low price. This $1,000 model is often on sale at Amazon with a significant $201 discount, but a massive $401 discount slashes it to just $599. Not only does this model have all the bells and whistles you can imagine, but it also has a brilliant feature that lets it empty itself into a special dock when it’s done vacuuming. That means it can go a month or even longer without you even having to think about it!

You can still pick up the entry-level Roomba 675 for $179 and the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is down to $399. If you want the best features and the most powerful suction, however, the i7+ is definitely the way to go.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$599.00 You Save:$400.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Next up, is a killer Instant Pot deal that we can’t even believe. We already told you about the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus for $89.95 instead of $140 and an equally impressive discount on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Crisp with a built-in air fryer. But there’s another Instant Pot deal you definitely need to take a look at. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is the best-selling Instant cooker we’ve covered in 2020. It retails for a very reasonable $100, but right now it’s on sale for just $49.99!

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$50.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO true wireless earbuds

Anyone on the lookout for new true wireless earbuds will find a terrific one-day sale right now on Mpow earbuds. Four different well-reviewed models are discounted in that sale, but there are much better options out there for anyone who subscribes to Prime.

Special Cyber Monday 2020 deals slash two best-selling TOZO earbuds models to insanely low prices, and you can’t go wrong with either option. The TOZO T10 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones have a jaw-dropping 88,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they normally sell for $40. If you have Prime, they’re down to just $24.99 today! You can also upgrade to the newer TOZO T6 model for just $32.99 instead of $50.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$49.99 Price:$32.99 You Save:$17.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amysen Wi-Fi smart plugs

Our readers flocked to Amazon last week to pick up TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale for $6.75 each instead of $15. That’s a terrific deal for these best-selling plugs and it’s actually still available right now on the site, but there’s another deal available for Cyber Monday 2020 that you might want to consider instead. Amysen Wi-Fi smart plugs are best-sellers that can do just about everything Kasa plugs can do, and they’re down to just $5.60 each right now!

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only Cloud Intell… Price:$27.97 ($6.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova sous vide cookers

Last but certainly not least, we have three phenomenal deals from the leader in at-home sous vide cookers, Anova.

Anova deals were nowhere to be found during Black Friday this year, and that was definitely a bummer. Today, however, there are three killer deals that you’ll definitely want to check out. First, the $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is back down to Prime Day 2020’s all-time low price of $199. Then we have the $200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which is actually on sale for $10 less than it was on Prime Day — just $139. And last but not least, you can pick up an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano and Vacuum Sealer Accessory bundle for just $159, which is $50 less than buying them separately.

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle… Price:$159.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

