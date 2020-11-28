A record number of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving despite warnings from health officials to stay home and avoid contracting COVID-19.

The US has been setting new coronavirus records throughout November, including daily cases and hospitalizations.

Some of the people who chose to travel during Thanksgiving may have been exposed to the virus. The only way to know is a COVID-19 PCR test, and we’ll explain how long you need to wait before getting tested.

The CDC urged Americans to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving since coronavirus transmission is out of control. The US outbreak shattered new records throughout November. The number of daily infections almost crossed 200,000 last week, with well over 3 million people testing positive for COVID-19 in the first three weeks of the month alone. The number of hospitalizations also rose dramatically, breaking record after record. The number of deaths has been on the rise as well, approaching the record highs from back in March and April. Models indicate that the number of cases will continue to rise to astronomical new heights in the coming weeks, fueled in part by Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

That’s why health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned against Thanksgiving celebrations this year, warning people not to travel to be with their loved ones this year. But millions of Americans decided to travel for Thanksgiving anyway, setting new 2020 records for airport traffic in the process. The TSA screened more than 1 million passengers three days this past week, registering the highest volume since March 16th.

Considering the increased community spreading in most US states, many people will have been exposed to the virus on or around Thanksgiving. If there are no symptoms, the only sure way to know is to get a COVID-19 test. But getting tested too early could return false positive or false negative results, so we’ll explain how long you need to wait.

“The strong science-based recommendation is for family and friends not to gather for Thanksgiving,” Family physician Harris Cohen told BestLife. But if you did go home for the holidays, you should get a test “five days after possible exposure.” Getting a test any sooner than that would not necessarily lead to a correct diagnosis. If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, the virus will not have had enough time to multiply and tests would not pick it up from nose and saliva samples.

“The chance of getting a false negative test result decreases if you are tested a few days after you were infected, or a few days after you develop symptoms,” according to Harvard Health.

In August, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine looked at false negative rates in the days after exposure to the virus. The researchers found that the possibility of getting a false positive from a PCR test was 67% on day four but dropped to 38% a day later. It dropped further to 20% on the eighth day after exposure.

If symptoms do appear, they might confirm your suspicion of COVID-19 exposure. It could also be a cold or the flu, but you’d better assume it’s COVID-19 until you get a proper diagnosis. And the only way to know for sure is a COVID-19 test.

To get accurate results, you should opt for a PCR test rather than a rapid test, as PCR is still the golden standard for COVID-19 testing.

If you think you have been exposed on Thanksgiving, you should wear a face mask at all times when in the presence of other people and social distance as much as possible. You should avoid crowds until you get the results of your test, and isolate yourself for as long as possible in order to avoid infecting others.

According to CDC guidelines, if the test is positive, you’ll have to isolate for 14 days at home and avoid contact with others. You should contact a doctor and have over the counter meds handy to treat symptoms. It’ll also be a good idea to monitor your breathing and blood oxygen levels, and you should seek immediate care if symptoms worsen.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to deliver another record when it comes to air travel. Flying during the pandemic can be reasonably safe if all the precautions and safety measures are employed. But even so, the risk of transmission is significant, given the increased levels of community transmission in all states. We just recently heard about a passenger who tested negative but still spread the coronavirus to four others on a flight.

Dr. Fauci and other health experts estimate they’ll see the spikes from Thanksgiving in the coming weeks when new surges are expected, as more people develop symptoms and visit hospitals.