Black Friday is the best day to look for huge deals on some of the best electronics out there.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is ready to roll and so are the savings you can get on items like laptops.

If you’re looking for a new MacBook Pro, it’s time to snatch it up and save.

You don’t need to be a tech savant to know that Black Friday is the best time to shop for big time electronics. You’re going to want to save money whenever you can, especially if you have a house that’s built on smart technology. But when it comes to personal or work computers, those can come with a hefty price tag. You’re likely watching the deals like a hawk, and we are too.

We at BGR Deals are here to help you get your new laptop at the lowest price possible. Thankfully, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has started early and it is producing some top notch discounts sitewide. From laptops to Amazon devices to home gadgets to wireless headphones and so much more, there’s items for everyone on your shopping list, even if you’re just browsing for yourself. You can even get pandemic supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and more.

Not only can you find all of the best deals at the Amazon Black Friday hub, but you can also continue to come back to BGR’s massive round-up of deals, where we have it laid out what is available now and what the best deals are. But while you’re searching for other items, laptop deals are coming to the forefront. Here are our picks for the best laptop deals currently running for Black Friday. We feel your thankfulness through the computer. No need to get any closer than that.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… Price:$1,249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… Price:$1,449.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2… List Price:$1,199.99 Price:$849.99 You Save:$350.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.… List Price:$1,599.99 Price:$1,146.99 You Save:$453.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG Gram Laptop - 17" IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M… List Price:$1,849.99 Price:$1,448.00 You Save:$453.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" IPS Touchscreen, Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 MV… List Price:$1,999.99 Price:$1,496.99 You Save:$503.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop ComputerAMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz 4GB Memory 64GB eMMC Flash Memory 14" AM… List Price:$399.00 Price:$237.00 You Save:$165.04 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dell New XPS 13 9300 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (Silver), Intel Core i7-1065… List Price:$1,649.99 Price:$1,523.90 You Save:$150.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Previous M… Price:$799.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2019 HP Stream Laptop 14inch, Intel Celeron N4000, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB SDRAM, 32GB SSD,… List Price:$349.00 Price:$244.95 You Save:$109.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Laptop 14 Inch, Winnovo N140, 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel Celeron Processor, HD IPS Display, Wind… List Price:$339.00 Price:$271.20 You Save:$67.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP Stream 14inch HD(1366x768) Display, Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB e… List Price:$349.00 Price:$283.00 You Save:$66.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP Stream Laptop PC 11.6" Intel N4000 Quad Core 4GB DDR4 SDRAM 32GB eMMC Includes Office 365 Pe… List Price:$244.50 Price:$240.00 You Save:$4.50 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHUWI Herobook Pro 14.1 inch Windows 10 Intel N4000 Dual Core 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Notebook,Thin a… List Price:$359.00 Price:$339.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Newest HP 14" HD WLED Backlit High Performance Business Laptop, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U up to 3… List Price:$399.00 Price:$350.00 You Save:$51.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Newest HP 14-inch Chromebook HD Touchscreen Laptop PC (Intel Celeron N3350 up to 2.4GHz, 4GB RA… List Price:$307.00 Price:$286.00 You Save:$22.05 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

