Target has announced that its Cyber Week sales event will begin on Sunday, November 29th.

Some of the top deals from Target on Cyber Monday include Beats Studio headphones, Apple Watch Series 6, 65″ Element 4K Roku TV, and iRobot 695.

You can check out more deals in Target’s Cyber Week ad on its website.

Black Friday might be coming to a close, but the deals are not ending any time soon as many retailers will be offering just as many discounts next week as they did this week. The Monday after Thanksgiving is called Cyber Monday, and eventually, the whole week became Cyber Week as sales stretched into December. On Friday, Target announced its plans for Cyber Week, and if you thought you were done shopping, you might want to reconsider.

In a press release, Target confirmed that its Cyber Week sales event begins on Sunday, November 29th and will end on Saturday, December 5th. Cyber Week has got “deep discounts on key categories and top items within electronics, toys, home décor, apparel, everyday essentials and more.” Plus, the retailer plans to offer two Flash Sales on Cyber Monday to “give guests a chance to score some of the lowest prices of the season.”

We haven’t seen a full list of discounted items yet, but here are some of the top deals that Target has revealed:

Beats Studio headphones for $174.99 (Save 50%)

(Save 50%) Apple Watch Series 6 (Save $50 )

) 65″ Element 4k RokuTV for $279.99 (Save $120 )

RokuTV for (Save ) Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $139.99 (Save $40 )

Target also revealed some of the digital Flash Sales that will be available on the website on November 30th:

iRobot 695 for $274.99 (Save $75 , 8 a.m. – noon CT )

(Save , – ) 50% off 2-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 30% off select KitchenAid cutlery sets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 50% off select bObsweep floor care items (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) 30% off select fire pits (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) Save $50 on Margaritaville blender (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

Finally, these offers and deals will be available from Target throughout Cyber Week, from Sunday to Saturday:

Buy 2, get 1 free on Disney toys (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Up to 40% off select Lego products (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Tuesday, Dec. 1 : Up to 50% off power shave & dental items

: Up to 50% off power shave & dental items Wednesday, Dec. 2 : Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards

: Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards Thursday, Dec. 3 : 27″ HP computer monitor for $119.99 (Save 40%)

: 27″ HP computer monitor for (Save 40%) Friday, Dec. 4 : 30% off handbags

: 30% off handbags Saturday, Dec. 5 : Buy 2, get 1 free movies and board games

“We know many people are doing more of their holiday shopping online this year, so our biggest Cyber Week yet includes more deals and more ways to save than ever before,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer, Target. “Whether guests are buying gifts for everyone on their lists or shopping for themselves and their families, Target’s Cyber Week sale allows them to take advantage of some of our lowest prices of the season. And with safe, reliable same-day delivery and pickup options, we’re making it easy for guests to get their purchases quickly throughout the week.”