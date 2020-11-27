If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is almost impossible to find in grocery stores now that coronavirus cases are skyrocketing again, but Amazon has plenty in stock.

Prices start at just $10.99, while the best deals are on 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 8oz bottles.

You’ll find all of Amazon’s best Purell hand sanitizer deals right here in this post.

It feels like it’s been a lifetime since the coronavirus pandemic began, yet there are still some essential products that are impossible to find in stores. And when you find them online, they’re typically price-gouged by unscrupulous retailers. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, but we actually recommend skipping N95 masks for two reasons. First, they’re still in short supply and you shouldn’t reward online retailers who are inflating prices while also taking supply away from healthcare professionals and first responders. And second, there’s an even better option that’s available to anyone and everyone.

The only KN95 masks on Amazon that are authorized on the FDA’s list are Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles, which is as good or even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. Both are on sale right now with discounts, and the AccuMed masks come with elastic earloops or elastic headbands, which many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Needless to say, the other essential product you need for protection against COVID-19 is Purell, and it’s still impossible to find in stores in most regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is shocking! In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs are discounted right now at Amazon, which is easily the best deal we’ve seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to load up even more and get an even lower per-ounce price in the process, you can pick up a 4-pack of 12oz Purell pump bottles. You can also save on 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles to refill all the smaller bottles you already have at home.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Metallic Design Series, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump… Price:$24.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 12 fl oz Pump B… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$49.59 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$20.41 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll also find 4-packs of Purell pump bottles available from Amazon for less than $20, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. You’ll also find that 24-packs of 2oz Purell pump bottles are down to the lowest price of 2020, and they’re perfect to carry with you in a pocket, backpack, briefcase, or purse. And if you don’t need quite that many travel bottles, you can pick up a 4-pack of 1oz Purell bottles for just $10.99.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Design Series, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (… Price:$19.70 ($0.62 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus scent, 2 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Hand Sanitizer, 1 oz, 4 pk Price:$10.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.