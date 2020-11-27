If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying features are as revolutionary for robot vacuums as the invention of the autonomous vacuum itself, but self-emptying Roombas can cost $1,000 or even more.

The Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum is a very popular model that also empties itself, and it’s on sale at a new all-time low price of $319.99 for Black Friday 2020.

Just like every other robot vacuum owner out there, I’ve become spoiled. It’s not enough anymore that I have an awesome little robot to do all the vacuuming around my house for me. In fact, sometimes I actually get annoyed at the little autonomous device that once brought me so much joy. Why? Because I have a dog that sheds constantly, which means I have to empty my robot vacuum’s dirt collection bin every single time after it runs. Talk about a first-world problem… but why deal with that if you don’t have to?

So, I got myself a self-emptying robot vacuum. As the name of the feature suggests, it’s an awesome capability that lets your robot vacuum empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It uses a special dock that doubles as a charging base and it sucks all the dust, dirt, and pet hair right out of the robot vacuum. That means instead of having to empty it every time it runs, you only have to empty your robot vacuum about once a month!

Roomba robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature can sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. For Black Friday 2020, however, you can actually pick up the $600 Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum for just $399, which is an all-time low.

That’s a crazy deal indeed, but don’t pull the trigger just yet. The Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum that typically sells for $600 is down to just $319.99 right now! That’s an all-time low price that beats the previous record set on Prime Day 2020, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on this killer deal. Of note, this deal is available on Friday only, so it’s now or never!

Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum – $319.99

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors.

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brush roll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum, IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleani… List Price:$599.99 Price:$319.99 You Save:$280.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum – $399

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

