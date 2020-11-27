If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We seriously can’t believe it: Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are back in stock for Black Friday 2020! Not only is the regular version of Nintendo’s beloved console in stock for $299 — you can also get the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console everyone has been looking all over for — and they’re both sold directly by Amazon!

Why does it matter that they’re sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party seller? The answer is upsetting but simple. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nintendo Switch consoles have been very difficult to find in stock anywhere. Shady third-party sellers on Amazon have been taking advantage of the situation by price-gouging consoles and charging astronomical prices. At one point, these disgusting Amazon sellers were charging as much as $500 or $600 for a simple Nintendo Switch console. It’s despicable, but unfortunately, it also doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are obviously not price-gouged. If Amazon is going to sell Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet in the middle of a pandemic, you can be sure it’s not going to gouge Switch consoles. It’s worth noting that there’s no telling if or when another opportunity like this will arise.

The insanely popular Animal Crossing game has taken over 2020 as so many people have had more time to play during quarantine. Being able to play wherever you are, even if it’s just around the house, led Animal Crossing to be the most popular game this year. Setting out and establishing your own villages is a blast. If that game was your favorite this year, or you want to see what all the fuss is about, this special edition console is right for you.

Note that shipping estimates are already slipping for both consoles, so you’d better order one immediately if you don’t want to miss out. Also, remember that Amazon pretty much always delivers orders sooner than expected when delivery times are delayed.

Also of note, you can and should load up on Nintendo Switch games whether or not you already own a console. There are even a bunch of top titles that are discounted right now at Amazon. First, check out all of the Nintendo Switch game digital downloads that are available so you can start playing immediately:

You can choose from the super exciting Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which has Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy all in one game! Animal Crossings: New Horizon and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate are also available. And who could forget The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

If you don’t mind waiting for them to be delivered, there are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game carts in stock:

And of course, don’t forget about the awesome new Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure!

Last but not least, you can still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite console for $199 once the regular Switch consoles inevitably sell out.

