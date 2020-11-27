- After what was an inarguably weak month for Netflix originals in November, Netflix announced a huge list of original movies and series that are set to be released in December 2020.
- There’s a lot to look forward to in December, but two new original Netflix movies really stand out.
- The first is David Fincher’s new film MANK, which debuts on December 4th, and the second is a post-apocalyptic Geroge Clooney movie called The Midnight Sky.
Netflix sure chose a curious month to announce a price increase. November is by far Netflix’s weakest month of the year in terms of original releases, and yet the company announced in October that its two most popular plans both got price hikes in November. Netflix’s standard plan gets a $1 increase to $13.99 and the premium plan with 4K streaming gets a $2 increase to $17.99 per month. Meanwhile, the new season of The Crown was a hotly-anticipated release but isn’t much else in November as far as high-profile Netflix originals. Maybe Netflix just figured it could keep riding the wave from The Queen’s Gambit, which is arguable the best new series of 2020. Whatever the case, you can see for yourself in our earlier coverage that November has been a surprisingly slow month for original movies and TV Shows.
Now, for the good news: Netflix is definitely turning up the heat in December 2020.
Today’s Best Black Friday Deal
FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Netflix took its sweet time to make the announcement, but earlier this week the streamer finally released the full December release schedule we’ve all been waiting for. It’s packed from start to finish with a whopping 66 different original movies, shows, and specials — and there are two premieres in particular that should be at the top of your list in December.
The first hotly anticipated Netflix original is a new David Fincher film called MANK. It’s set to be released on December 4th after being delayed from its original release date in October, and it’s easily one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the season. MANK stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried in a black and white production that retells the story behind Orson Welles’s masterpiece Citizen Kane. Then, toward the end of the month on December 23rd, the new post-apocalyptic George Clooney movie The Midnight Sky will be released. This is definitely one to look out for.
Netflix’s full December 2020 releases list can be seen down below.
Streaming December 1st
- Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming December 2nd
- Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Fierce — NETFLIX FILM
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming December 3rd
- Break — NETFLIX FILM
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 4th
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM
- MANK — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 5th
- Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 8th
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 9th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming December 10th
- Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 11th
- A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Canvas — NETFLIX FILM
- Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Prom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 14th
- A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 15th
- Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 16th
- Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 22nd
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 23rd
- The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 25th
- Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
- DNA — NETFLIX FILM
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 28th
- Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 30th
- Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming December 31st
- Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL