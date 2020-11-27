After what was an inarguably weak month for Netflix originals in November, Netflix announced a huge list of original movies and series that are set to be released in December 2020.

There’s a lot to look forward to in December, but two new original Netflix movies really stand out.

The first is David Fincher’s new film MANK, which debuts on December 4th, and the second is a post-apocalyptic Geroge Clooney movie called The Midnight Sky.

Netflix sure chose a curious month to announce a price increase. November is by far Netflix’s weakest month of the year in terms of original releases, and yet the company announced in October that its two most popular plans both got price hikes in November. Netflix’s standard plan gets a $1 increase to $13.99 and the premium plan with 4K streaming gets a $2 increase to $17.99 per month. Meanwhile, the new season of The Crown was a hotly-anticipated release but isn’t much else in November as far as high-profile Netflix originals. Maybe Netflix just figured it could keep riding the wave from The Queen’s Gambit, which is arguable the best new series of 2020. Whatever the case, you can see for yourself in our earlier coverage that November has been a surprisingly slow month for original movies and TV Shows.

Now, for the good news: Netflix is definitely turning up the heat in December 2020.

Netflix took its sweet time to make the announcement, but earlier this week the streamer finally released the full December release schedule we’ve all been waiting for. It’s packed from start to finish with a whopping 66 different original movies, shows, and specials — and there are two premieres in particular that should be at the top of your list in December.

The first hotly anticipated Netflix original is a new David Fincher film called MANK. It’s set to be released on December 4th after being delayed from its original release date in October, and it’s easily one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the season. MANK stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried in a black and white production that retells the story behind Orson Welles’s masterpiece Citizen Kane. Then, toward the end of the month on December 23rd, the new post-apocalyptic George Clooney movie The Midnight Sky will be released. This is definitely one to look out for.

Netflix’s full December 2020 releases list can be seen down below.

Streaming December 1st

Streaming December 2nd

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 8th

Streaming December 9th

Streaming December 10th

Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 11th

Streaming December 14th

Streaming December 15th

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 16th

Streaming December 18th

Streaming December 22nd

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 23rd

Streaming December 25th

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 28th

Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming December 31st

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL