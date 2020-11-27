If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You might not have ever heard of this awesome smart home gadget, but it was one of the best-selling products we covered when it went on sale for Prime Day.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you control your garage door with your smartphone or even your voice.

It was so popular that it sold out on Prime Day, but now it’s back in stock — and it’s down to an all-time low price of $16.98 for Black Friday 2020.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Prime Day was definitely worth the wait once it finally took place last month. We found thousands of deep discounts available on just about every type of popular product you can think of. Of course, there were a few deals in particular that people gravitated toward more than anything else. Examples include Apple’s AirPods Pro — which on sale right now at Amazon’s lowest price ever — and FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work just as well as 3M N95 masks. They’re also both on sale right now for even less than they were on Prime Day 2020.

On top of best-sellers, there’s one more deal that flew off Amazon’s virtual store shelves last week during Prime Day. And this deal is on a product you might not have even heard of. It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, and it might be the best smart home purchase you ever make.

The Chamberlain MyQ takes about 15 or 20 minutes for a novice to install and it lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Prime Day, and it’s back down to the all-time low price of $16.98 for Prime Day. That is an absolutely incredible value… but it gets even better. If you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, Amazon will basically be paying you $13 to let them send you a MyQ!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$16.98 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$16.98 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.