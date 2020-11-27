A new 100-city ranking by BestLife shows the most dangerous and least dangerous cities in the United States.

Data used to rank each city includes COVID deaths, violent crime, and natural disaster risk scores.

The top of the rankings might surprise you.

Modern civilization is great and everything, but it’s not without its obvious flaws. Living in a big, booming city can bring a lot of advantages when it comes to things like finding a job (most of the time, anyway), or the quality of medical care. Unfortunately, danger seems to pop up wherever humans are gathered in large numbers, and that makes many big cities some of the most dangerous places to live.

BestLife came up with a metric to rank the 100 most populous cities in the United States based on how dangerous it is to live in each one. Using data like the number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents, natural disaster index scores, deaths from coronavirus and violent crime, and the likelihood of a resident dying before the age of 75, the site generated a “Danger Index Score” for each big city. Can you guess the most dangerous city?

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

So, before we dive into the most dangerous cities on the list, let’s take a look at the very bottom of the rankings. These are apparently the safest cities to live in, based on the data being used:

Virginia Beach, Virginia Plano, Texas Boise, Idaho Raleigh, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona Madison, Wisconsin Scottsdale, Arizona Lexington, Kentucky Chandler, Arizona Honolulu, Hawaii

Well, I guess the biggest takeaway from this list is that Arizona has a bunch of very large, safe cities. That’s neat! Anyway, most of these cities benefit from one particular metric being very low, thereby affecting the entire index score in a positive way. For example, Madison, Wisconsin, is ranking very very low in COVID deaths (at least at the time that this data was gathered), while the Arizona cities of Gilbert and Scottsdale have rock-bottom natural disaster risk scores.

Now it’s time to take a look at the other end of the list. These are the most dangerous cities in the United States, based on the data used for the rankings:

St. Louis, Missouri Baltimore, Maryland Detroit, Michigan Memphis, Tennessee Stockton, California Kansas City, Missouri Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wichita, Kansas Anchorage, Alaska Albuquerque, New Mexico

Well, Missouri has two of the top spots on the list, which obviously isn’t a great sign. Most of the cities on this end of the list have very high figures when it comes to violent crime, and others combine that with elevated COVID death statistics and premature deaths. This isn’t to say that you wouldn’t want to live in one (or all) of these cities, as they obviously have a lot to offer, but in terms of the data being used for this ranking, they’re the “worst.”

If you want to see where your city (or nearest city) ranks, check out the full list.