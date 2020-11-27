If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a crazy one-day Black Friday 2020 sale on one of the best-selling mattresses on the entire site.

With more than 44,000 5-star ratings, the Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress is also one of the top-rated mattresses at Amazon.

These hybrid memory foam mattresses are comfortable yet supportive, and they start at $111.99 for one day only.

With all the stress we’re facing right now in our everyday lives, the last thing we need is bad sleep to pile onto everything else.

From the coronavirus pandemic to the crazy presidential election that’s still utter chaos all this time later, every day is like walking through a minefield. At the very least, you should be able to go through your days knowing that you have a wonderful night of restful sleep ahead of you. But if you’re still using the same ratty old mattress you’ve been using for years, there’s a good chance it’s preventing you from getting the best possible sleep.

So many people who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep turn to sleeping pills. Sometimes they’re a necessity in extreme cases, but they’re also over-used by most people. Oftentimes you’ll find that the problem is environmental, caused by anything from noises or light to your pillow and mattress.

If you suspect your mattress could be the culprit, there’s an incredible sale over at Amazon that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

Thanks to a huge Black Friday 2020 discount of 30% off all sizes from Twin to King, you can pick up a Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress at Amazon right now starting at just $111.99. These mattresses feature memory foam layers as well as innersprings, and they’re so good that they’ve racked up an astounding 44,000 5-star ratings at Amazon. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Upgrade your sleep today!

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

10-inch hybrid combines the traditional support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of hypoallergenic memory foam for a medium feel

A thick layer of memory foam conforms to your curves to help eliminate pressure points and increase comfort

Compressed and shipped in a box for convenient delivery and setup, this universally comfortable mattress makes relaxing easy

Available in a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, or a plush 12-inch profile that also features gel infusions and individually encased coils

The packaging process may leave small brown flecks called carbons in the mattress packaging; These carbons are harmless pieces of plastic and will not stick to your mattress; 10-year limited warranty

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Medium Feel-Twin Mattress, White List Price:$159.99 Price:$111.99 - $223.99 You Save:$48.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

