Amazon is running some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen for Black Friday 2020, and you can find them all right here.

Before you grab any of those, however, you definitely need to check out the crazy discounts on Instant Pot’s top rival, the Ninja Foodi lineup.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Instant Pot is obviously the biggest name in multi-cookers, but there’s some serious competition out there these days. Ninja’s Foodi lineup is by far the most popular Instant Pot rival out there, and Amazon has some incredible Black Friday 2020 deals that slash the hottest Ninja Foodi cookers to new all-time low prices.

You’ll find three different multicooker models that are in line with what you think of when you think of Instant Pots, but they all pack features that you won’t find on rival models. The Ninja Foodi OP301 9-in-1 cooker is on sale for an all-time low of $119.99 instead of $250, while the larger Ninja Foodi OS301 10-in-1 cooker is down to $124.99 from $200. The OP301 has an incredible built-in air fryer, which makes it the best deal of this sale by far. The extra-large version of that model is called the Ninja Foodi FD401 9-in-1 cooker and it’s down to $169.99 from $270.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

In addition to those multicookers, you can also snag a killer deal on a multi-use blender and a multi-use grill. The Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher Blender SS201 is down to $94.99 from $150, while the Ninja Foodi Grill AG301 is on sale for $169.99 instead of $230.

Ninja Foodi OP301 – $119.99

The Ninja Foodi—The pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… List Price:$249.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$130.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi OS301 – $124.99

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast

Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack, 6.5-Quart Capa… List Price:$199.99 Price:$124.99 You Save:$75.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher Blender SS201 – $94.99

The blender that crushes, food processes, makes smoothie bowls, and makes dough.

smartTORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Total speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Pitcher: Crush, chop, and make smoothie bowls and dough conveniently in one pitcher.

Ninja SS201 Foodi Power Pitcher 4in1 Smoothie Bowl Maker Crushing Blender Dough Mixer Food Proc… List Price:$139.99 Price:$94.99 You Save:$45.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi FD401 – $169.99

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe—the deluxe pressure cooker that crisps.

Deluxe cooking capacity – XL 8-qt. pot, XL 5-qt. Cook & Crisp Basket and Deluxe Reversible Rack let you cook for a small group.

TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fryer finish.

Deluxe Reversible Rack lets you steam and broil, as well as TenderCrisp up to 8 chicken breasts at once or add servings to layered 360 meals.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$269.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$100.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Grill AG301 – $169.99

The Ninja Foodi Grill. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer

500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char-grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake,… List Price:$229.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$60.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

