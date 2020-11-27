If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has been running some incredible Black Friday Instant Pot deals all week long, with prices starting at just $69.99 for the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus.

Today, on Black Friday only, Amazon is offering two special deals on the Instant Pot Ultra that’ll save you up to $70.

Amazon has had killer Black Friday 2020 deals on Instant Pots running all week long, with prices starting at just $69.99 for the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus and the best-selling $180 Instant Pot Duo Crisp for just $129.99. The smartphone-connected Instant Pot Smart WiFi was a particularly big seller among our readers thanks to the huge $60 discount.

If you scored any of Amazon’s deals from earlier this week, rest assured that you got the lowest price of 2020 on an awesome Instant Pot. But today, for one day only, Amazon is offering two fantastic deals that offer all-time low prices on a model that’s never seen a discount this big.

The Instant Pot Ultra has 10 different cooking modes including a built-in sterilizer, and it also has 16 one-touch cooking programs. It covers all the main bases and then some, but the best comes at a hefty price — up to $180 depending on which size you want. For one day only on Black Friday 2020, however, you can pick up the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart model for $99.99 instead of $150, and the extra-large Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart model is $109.99 instead of $180. That’s a $70 discount!

Instant Pot Ultra (Black Friday only) – $99.99-$109.95

Instant Pot Ultra-electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: Altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button for custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake, and egg programs

Replaces 10 common kitchen appliances: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steam… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.99 You Save:$49.96 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Y… List Price:$179.95 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.96 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 6qt Duo Evo Plus – $69.95

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users, and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.95 You Save:$50.04 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 8qt Duo Nova – $69.99

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 8Qt model has the capacity to cook for up to 8 people, great for larger families or groups

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 8 Qt, Best for Beginners Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Vortex Plus 10qt Air Fryer Oven – $89.00

Air fryers give you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get crispy on the outside, tender on the inside perfection Every time

Air fryer with 7 built-in smart programs, including: bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate, and rotisserie

One-step EvenCrisp TechnologyTM allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed

Get deep-fried flavor with little to no oil for healthy and tasty versions of your favorites. Air fry, bake and roast multiple meals at once

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven 7 in 1 with Rotisserie, 10 Qt, EvenCrisp Technology List Price:$119.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$30.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 10qt Duo Nova – $89.99

The largest Instant Pot: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, Saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool

Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt List Price:$149.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$60.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 6qt Duo Plus – $89.99

Upgrade from Duo: Instant Pot Duo Plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$129.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$39.96 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 6qt Smart WiFi – $89.99

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot 8qt Duo Crisp – $129.99

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… List Price:$179.95 Price:$129.99 You Save:$49.96 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

