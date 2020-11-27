If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is packed full of deep discounts for humans, but what about all our furry friends out there?

Petcube has three great deals for all the dog and cat owners out there, with all-time low prices across the board.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

From pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles to best-selling gadgets like AirPods Pro and TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, there are deep discounts on anything and everything for Black Friday 2020. But all those things are for humans… what about all the pets out there?!

Amazon is running three phenomenal deals on Petcube products right now, and you definitely need to check them out.

First and foremost, the Petcube Bites 2 is an awesome interactive Wi-Fi camera that lets you dispense treats for your dog or cat from anywhere in the world and then watch them chomp down. It’s regularly priced at $249, but for Black Friday 2020 you can get it for an all-time low price of just $159. The $199 Petcube Play 2 is similar but it swaps out the treat dispenser for a laser toy you control from your phone, and it’s on sale for $139. Finally, if all you want is a camera to keep an eye on your pet while you’re away, the $50 Petcube Cam is on sale for $32.99.

Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser – $159 (reg. $249)

🎥 Ultimate pet monitoring – With Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet camera, watch your pet with 1080p full HD video, 160° ultra-wide-angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. Hear & speak with high-quality 2-way audio.

🚀Quick 2-minute setup – Petcube Bites 2 is the only pet camera to support 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7.1.2 and higher are required.

🍖Treat your pet remotely – Toss treats short, medium, or long distance or schedule automatic treat-dispensing via the free Petcube app. Supports a wide range of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats. 1.5 lbs treat capacity.

[New 2020] Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser & Alexa Built-in, for Dogs and… List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy – $139 (reg. $199)

24/7 Ultimate pet monitoring – With Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi pet cam, check on your pet anytime form your phone with 1080p HD video, 160° utlra-wide-angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. Get real-time sound and motion alerts.

Quick 2-minute setup – Petcube Play 2 is the only pet camera to support 2. 4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7. 1. 2 and higher are required.

Chat with your pet – With superior 2-way audio, you can hear and speak to your pet when away. Enjoy rich “lifelike” sound quality, now with a 4-microphone array and significantly improved speaker bar.

[New 2020] Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In, for Cats & Dogs. 10… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Petcube Cam – $32.99 (reg. $50)

🎥 1080p HD video with 30-feet night vision – With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home security anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details.

👩‍⚕️ Built-in Vet Chat – If you capture any suspicious pet behavior, consult a professional vet 24/7 to see if your pet needs a clinic visit by simply starting a chat from the Petcube app.

🔔 Instant sound & motion alerts – Get notified of any activity at home with real-time alerts. When Petcube Cam security camera detects any abnormalities, an instant push notification is sent to your phone.

[New 2020] Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera with Built-in Vet Chat for Cats & Dogs, Security C… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.99 You Save:$7.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

