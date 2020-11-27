If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is always packed full of great deals on headphones, but Black Friday 2020 has really turned up the volume to an entirely new level. From massive discounts on Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 to best-in-class wireless noise cancelling headphones like Sony’s WH1000XM4 headphones and Bose QC35 headphones, Amazon has all the bases covered. You can even get a pair of the best-selling headphones on Amazon’s entire site for under $30 and Tozo true wireless earbuds with a whopping 87,000 5-star ratings for $23.99!

Now, for one day only, there’s a pair of Beats headphones deals that you definitely need to consider.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones retail for $200 and feature deep bass as well as fantastic battery life. For Black Friday 2020, they’re on sale for just $119.95, an all-time low price. If you’d prefer true wireless earbuds as opposed to over-ear headphones, Apple’s $250 Powerbeats Pro are down to just $174.95. Both of these deals disappear at the end of the day on Friday though, so you’ll need to hurry or you could miss out.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $119.95 (reg. $200)

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black

Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$80.95 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones – $174.95 (reg. $250)

Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… List Price:$249.95 Price:$174.95 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.