- Black Friday 2020 is packed full of incredible deals on popular headphones, from AirPods Pro and Sony WH1000XM4 ANC headphones to shockingly affordable best-sellers from Mpow.
- On Friday, for one day only, Apple’s two best-selling Beats headphones models are down to all-time low prices: Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro.
Black Friday is always packed full of great deals on headphones, but Black Friday 2020 has really turned up the volume to an entirely new level. From massive discounts on Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 to best-in-class wireless noise cancelling headphones like Sony’s WH1000XM4 headphones and Bose QC35 headphones, Amazon has all the bases covered. You can even get a pair of the best-selling headphones on Amazon’s entire site for under $30 and Tozo true wireless earbuds with a whopping 87,000 5-star ratings for $23.99!
Now, for one day only, there’s a pair of Beats headphones deals that you definitely need to consider.
Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones retail for $200 and feature deep bass as well as fantastic battery life. For Black Friday 2020, they’re on sale for just $119.95, an all-time low price. If you’d prefer true wireless earbuds as opposed to over-ear headphones, Apple’s $250 Powerbeats Pro are down to just $174.95. Both of these deals disappear at the end of the day on Friday though, so you’ll need to hurry or you could miss out.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $119.95 (reg. $200)
- High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black
- Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity
- With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone
- With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$80.95 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones – $174.95 (reg. $250)
- Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black
- Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
- Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
- Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… List Price:$249.95 Price:$174.95 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
