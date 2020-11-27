If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender is the most popular Vitamix model we’ve ever covered, offering everything our readers love about Vitamix at a reasonably fair price point of $350.

Today, for one day only, Amazon is running a Black Friday 2020 deal that slashes the price down to $249.95 — or you can pick up a refurbished model for just $179.95.

When most people think of a Vitamix blender, they likely picture the Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender in their minds whether or not they realize it. This is the quintessential Vitamix, offering incredible build quality, durability, and power along with the simplicity that professionals and home cooks alike have grown to love. Of course, people also likely picture dollar signs when they think of Vitamix blenders because they’re so expensive, but that’s why smart shoppers wait for a good sale before buying one.

Well, Vitamix sales don’t get any better than this one.

Today, for one day only, Amazon has slashed the $350 Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender to just $249.95, matching this best-selling model’s lowest price ever. That’s a steal indeed, but there’s another deal you should know about before you pull the trigger. If you manage to grab one before they inevitably sell out, you can snag a renewed Vitamix E320 for just $179.95. It’s guaranteed to look and function like new, otherwise you can return it for a full refund within 90 days. You’ve got nothing to lose — other than the opportunity to save a ton of cash!

Here are the key details from Vitamix’s Amazon listing:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

What’s in the Box: Motor Base, Low-Profile 64 oz. container, Low-Profile Tamper, Cookbook

The container and lid are dishwasher-safe and made of BPA-free Eastman Tritan.

