If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gamers always need to know the best deals for the top equipment in order to be able to snag it themselves.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is providing gamers with some of those deals that they are searching for.

Gaming keyboards and mice are top options on sale and available today.

2020 has been a great year if you’re a gamer. That’s because you probably had more time to spend at home and hone your skills. Whether you consider yourself a true gamer or a casual one, there are plenty of ways to get ready for the next drop or match. Amazon’s Black Friday sale offers up a ton of options.

While you may be on the lookout for gaming accessories, consoles, or games, there is so much more you can get today. From pandemic supplies to TVs to laptops, Amazon has you covered. You can also get an incredible amount of Amazon devices for incredibly low prices.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

But as we mentioned, gaming is probably what brought you to this post. So we at BGR Deals have your best interests in mind as we list out the top deals currently available. You can get mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, headsets and so much more right now. If you love your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or playing on your computer, there’s always more to add to your equipment.

So while you’re looking through the list of gaming accessories you can enjoy, don’t forget to check out BGR’s massive round-up of all the best Black Friday deals. We’ve streamlined the scrolling process through Amazon for you, so you can find the items you’re looking for rather easily and quickly. Here are our picks for the best gaming deals on Amazon for Black Friday.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancel… List Price:$99.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$45.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokemon Expressions - Nintendo Switch… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.22 You Save:$12.77 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - 7 Programm… List Price:$99.99 Price:$45.99 You Save:$54.00 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad: Mecha-Membrane Key Switches - 32 Programmable Keys - Customiza… List Price:$79.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$25.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Mechanical Switches - Tactile & Silen… List Price:$169.99 Price:$84.99 You Save:$85.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller: 4 Remappable Multi-… List Price:$120.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$30.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - 9 Progr… List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad: Customizable Chroma Lighting - Built-in Cable Manag… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 1… List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,449.99 You Save:$350.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse: 7200 DPI Optical Sensor, 350 Hr Battery Life, USB Wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.49 You Save:$13.50 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse: 7200 DPI Optical Sensor - 350 Hr Battery Life - USB… List Price:$59.99 Price:$40.49 You Save:$19.50 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller for Android: Modular Design - 100 Hr Battery… List Price:$99.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$50.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

WD_Black 4TB P10 Game Drive, Portable External Hard Drive Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC… List Price:$129.99 Price:$90.99 You Save:$39.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - Interchangea… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Retractable Noise Cancel… List Price:$99.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$45.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting, Soft, Cloth… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: Fastest Keyboard Switches Eve… List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5, PS4 Pro, PS4, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|… List Price:$39.95 Price:$22.95 You Save:$17.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PS4 Controller Charger Station, OIVO Playstation 4 Controller Charging Dock Station, Built-in 1… List Price:$12.99 Price:$10.39 You Save:$2.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox O… List Price:$20.99 Price:$16.82 You Save:$4.17 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock: Fastest Gam… List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RUNMUS Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, PS4 Headset with Noise Cancelin… List Price:$42.99 Price:$22.45 w/coupon You Save:$17.54 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on video games Price:$19.99 and up Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Redragon M602 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse RGB Spectrum Backlit Ergonomic Mouse Griffin Programmable… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.44 You Save:$2.55 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switch… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PICTEK Gaming Mouse Wired [7200 DPI] [Programmable] [Breathing Light] Ergonomic Game USB Comput… List Price:$13.99 Price:$10.87 You Save:$3.12 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RUNMUS Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One, PC Headset w/Surround Sound, Noise Canceling Over Ear… List Price:$23.99 Price:$18.70 You Save:$5.29 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - USB Passthrough & Media Controls - Linear & Q… List Price:$159.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Xbox Core Controller - Robot White List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$20.99 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue List Price:$64.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$20.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Silicone Case Cover for Sony Playstation 5 PS5 DualSense Controller（1pc Anti-Slip Case,1 Pair… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$1.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, PS4, & Xbox - 1-Year Resc… List Price:$114.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$15.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Accessories Kit Bundle for PS5 DualSense Controller, MENEEA Thumb Grips Sticks Joystick + L2 R2… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$1.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

