If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the biggest shopping time of the year and you better get the best deals possible.

Thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can find some of the top options and sales for the items you need.

Bluetooth speaker deals on Sonos and Bose are available right now.

Shopping during the holidays can be brutal, or it can be easy if you’re organized and have planned out a list. This year, the shopping season will look extremely different than ever before and you’ll need to know where to go for the best deals on the top items. We at BGR Deals are here to give you some help in that category. Take a look at the Amazon Black Friday hub for the up-to-date deals and make sure to revisit to find the best options available.

There are so many hot deals available right now at Amazon, from pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer to $60 off our favorite Instant Pot, $50 off AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, and plenty more. You won’t find a better sale on Amazon devices maybe ever, as there are over 160 deals currently going on in that incredible sale. Imagine being able to cash in on 140 deals to make your home smarter than it already is.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

But when you’re looking for a way to boost the parties that you’re going to be hosting in the next few months, you need Bluetooth speakers. When it comes to portable music, that is the best way to go. We have found some of the best speakers that are on sale right now. But they won’t be on sale forever, so if you find something you like, it’s time to strike. Whether you’re looking for Sonos or Bose, they are both on sale. Plus, there are many more.

Remember to keep checking the BGR Black Friday massive round-up list, so you can see all of the best options out there. Rather than scouring through all of Amazon’s pages for all of the top deals, we’ve compiled them all in one place. Take a look at our picks for the best Bluetooth speaker deals.

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Blackâ€‹â… List Price:$399.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black Price:$398.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - The Wireless Subwoofer For Deep Bass - Black List Price:$699.00 Price:$599.00 You Save:$100.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Soft Black List Price:$129.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$50.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof, Stereo Sound, 24H Playtime, P… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.98 You Save:$8.01 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DOSS SoundBox Pro+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 24W Impressive Sound, Booming Bass, Wireless… List Price:$69.99 Price:$55.99 You Save:$14.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Squad (New Model) List Price:$119.95 Price:$69.95 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bluetooth Speakers,MusiBaby Speaker,Outdoor, Portable,Waterproof,Wireless Speakers,Dual Pairing… List Price:$31.69 Price:$24.08 You Save:$7.61 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic f… List Price:$99.99 Price:$58.00 You Save:$41.99 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ELEHOT Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless with Lights, Stereo Loud Volume, TWS Dual Pairing Sp… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth -… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.00 You Save:$26.99 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

XLEADER SoundAngel (3rd Gen) 5W Touch Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Case, 15h Music, Louder… List Price:$25.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$10.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black List Price:$179.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$60.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with divvi! Protective Hardshe… List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bluetooth Speaker, Bugani M90 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30W Stereo Sound and Deep Bass,Lo… List Price:$49.98 Price:$39.94 You Save:$10.04 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bluetooth Speakers,MusiBaby Speaker,Outdoor Portable,Waterproof,Wireless Speakers,Dual Pairing,… List Price:$31.69 Price:$24.08 You Save:$7.61 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.