Beloved ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek died earlier this month after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek hosted the iconic game show for more than 30 years and was a staple of evening TV for millions of Americans and people across the globe.

Trebek, before his passing, recorded a Thanksgiving farewell message to fans that aired this week. In the video, Trebek urged people to be kind while noting that “we’re gonna get through all of this.”

In a superficial world where vapid celebrities typically amass millions upon millions of fans, it’s quite rare to find a public figure as universally beloved as Alex Trebek. Trebek famously hosted the TV show Jeopardy for more than three decades before an unfortunate battle with pancreatic cancer started to occupy his time. Trebek ultimately passed away on November 8 at the age of 80.

New Jeopardy episodes featuring Trebek are still airing, however, as quite a few were shot in advance of his untimely passing. During a Thanksgiving episode that hit the airwaves yesterday, Trebek delivered an emotional message to fans of the show.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek’s message began. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful.”

“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing,” Trebek went on to say. “Keep the faith. We’re gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

If you missed it, the official Jeopardy social media accounts shared the video online yesterday:

Trebek’s message comes at a time when America is more divided than ever about politics and, truth be told, almost any issue you can imagine. Even a non-partisan issue such as the coronavirus has proven to be divisive for reasons that still seem to defy comprehension.

As to who will replace Trebek as the host of the show, well, that remains to be seen. Our sister-site Variety adds:

Though a permanent replacement host has not been named, “Jeopardy” champion Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts, starting on Jan. 11. A selection of 10 of Trebek’s best episodes will air between Dec. 21 and 28. Jennings, who had a 74-game winning streak, holds the all-time record for highest winnings in regular-season play. Production on the episodes with Jennings hosting starts Monday.

As a final point, Trebek filmed nearly 40 episodes before his passing, which is to say he’ll still be appearing as the host on new episodes all the way through the Christmas holiday.