AirPods Pro are down to Amazon’s all-time low price for Black Friday 2020 — but this crazy deal is almost sold out.

Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, including regular AirPods 2 that are $10 cheaper than they were during yesterday’s sale.



All three of Apple’s AirPods models are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would have been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago, and it definitely doesn’t get any more popular than AirPods. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

That said, some discounts on Apple products are more impressive than others.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

The insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount and snag them for $199.

But now that Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale has reached its climax, the retailer just slashed AirPods Pro to a new all-time low price.

Apple AirPods Pro Price:$169.99

Hurry and you can snag brand new AirPods Pro for just $169.99. That’s an amazing price and a huge $80 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon — AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $50 off at $149.99, and Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 have a $50 discount that slashes the price to just $109.99. That’s an extra $10 off compared to yesterday’s sale.

With regards to AirPods Pro, there’s one important thing to note: you’re almost out of time to score this incredible deal. Amazon currently lists them as being “temporarily out of stock,” but orders are still open so you can buy them and lock in the discount. There’s no telling how much longer orders will be open though, and there’s a good chance this deal is almost sold out. Also, keep in mind that this happens fairly often with Amazon’s most popular deals, and they never take as long to be delivered as you might think. We’d be shocked if orders placed now take more than a few weeks to ship.

If you’re looking for other deep discounts on best-selling headphones, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Amazon has a deal that slashes them to just $168. Or, if you want over-ear noise cancelling headphones, the best of the best are all on sale for Black Friday: Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 instead of $350, Bose QC35 headphones are $100 off at $199, and the flagship $400 Bose 700 headphones can be had for as little as $299 depending on which color you choose.

Check out all of Amazon’s best Black Friday headphones deals down below.

AirPods Pro – $169.99

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro Price:$169.99

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $149.99

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%)

AirPods 2 – $109.99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%)

TOZO T10 – $26.99

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$39.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$13.00 (33%)

TOZO T6 – $36.99

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$13.00 (26%)

Sony WF1000XM3 – $168

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%)

Sony WH1000XM4 – $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $199

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%)

Bose 700 – $299-$339

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Arctic White… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%)

