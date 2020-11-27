If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

NIOSH N95 masks are basically the holy grail at the moment, and the reason is fairly obvious. With new coronavirus cases spiking to record highs right now in the United States, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The problem is that real NIOSH N95 masks are almost always either restricted or price-gouged. Shady online retailers charge as much as $270 for a single box of N95 masks — but believe it or not, there are actually a couple of well-priced listings right now at Amazon.

First, you can pick up a box of 15 Moldex N95 masks for $48.99, which makes the per-mask price just $3.27. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for real NIOSH-approved N95 masks.

If you’re willing to pay a little more, you can also pick up Fangtian N95 masks right now for $4 each when you buy boxes of 20 masks, and several different 3M N95 mask options are in stock right now. Of note for anyone who is unaware, R95 masks are just like N95 masks but they also filter oil-based particles in addition to the droplets and aerosols that N95 masks filter.

Beyond all that, ZYB-11 N95 respirators sold directly by Amazon are somehow discounted to just $3 each for Black Friday 2020, and there are no restrictions on who can buy them!

There are two important things you should note about these NIOSH-approved masks before you place any orders. First, they’re definitely going to sell out so you’ll need to hustle if you want some. And second, you can actually get the same level of protection or even better protection from other types of face masks as long as they’re on the FDA’s EUA list, which means they’ve been tested by NIOSH and their efficacy has been confirmed.

The most popular face masks among our readers right now are best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks. These are the only FDA-authorized masks on Amazon right now, and they were tested by NIOSH just like N95 masks. NIOSH found that they filter up to 99% of tiny airborne particles, and that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks on the market. While 3M masks can cost $15 apiece or even more, these FDA-authorized masks are priced much lower thanks to surprising discounts on Amazon.

If you’re looking for another option for high-quality masks that were made right here in the USA but weren’t tested by NIOSH, we’ve got you covered. Bluegrass Masks BGM-1001 face masks were tested by an independant lab and found to filter 97.4% of 3-micron particles, and they’re just $1.90 each when you buy a 10-pack. That makes them the most affordable masks on all of Amazon that filter more than 95% of particles — and again, they’re made in the USA!

