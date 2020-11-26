A survey of over 1,300 shows everyone’s favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving food items.

Turkey appears exactly where you think it does, but did you know that people eat Jell-O on Thanksgiving?

Whatever you’re eating for the occasion, do so with safety in mind and, if possible, avoid a large gathering.

Thanksgiving is upon us and while the coronavirus pandemic is going to mean a lot of people are staying home and cooking their own meals rather than attending a large family gathering, plenty of us will still be eating traditional holiday meals. We all have our favorites when it comes to Thanksgiving fare and a new survey of over 1,300 individuals what foods are the real stars of the show.

As BestLife reports, the list is fairly predictable, but there are enough head-turners here that it’s worth diving into. I mean, who knew that people eat soup on Thanksgiving? I sure didn’t.

As usual, we’ll start with the bottom of the list. The rankings are for the “Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish,” so the bottom of the list would indicate the least hated foods. There should be very few surprises here:

Turkey Mashed potatoes Stuffing or dressing Bread or rolls Ham Scalloped potatoes Sweet potatoes or yams Gravy Green beans Macaroni and cheese

Okay, the one thing on this list that is sort of surprising to me is macaroni and cheese. I’m not sure if this is a regional thing or not, but I’ve never considered mac and cheese to be a Thanksgiving dish. I can certainly see why it would fit in with the others, and clearly, lots of people enjoy it (since it’s on the least-hated side of the list) but yeah, that one made me scratch my head a little. Maybe I’ve been missing out!

Now let’s take a look at the opposite side of the list. These are the most hated Thanksgiving dishes, and I think we’ll definitely see a few surprises.

Tofu Plantains Black-eyed peas Lamb Turnips Duck Fish Jell-O Tamales Collard greens

Okay… wait, what? Tofu? If you like tofu, that’s great (I actually don’t mind it) but for Thanksgiving? What on Earth? That’s definitely a somewhat odd one. Then you have things like duck and fish that, while not as traditional as Turkey, certainly aren’t bad, and probably don’t deserve to be “hated.”

To be honest with you, I’m not sure what to say about Jell-O even being on the list at all. Is Jell-O that popular at Thanksgiving gatherings that it should be on the list? Apparently, not many people like it during their holiday dinner, and it’s not like it has any tradition to back it up. Now, turnips on the other hand? Yeah, I’m with you on turnips. Turnips suck.