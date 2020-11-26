Nintendo is putting dozens of Switch games on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some of the best Switch games being discounted are The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Hades, Super Mario Party, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo’s Cyber Deals event lasts from 11/23 at 9:00 a.m. PT to 12/2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nintendo has become somewhat notorious for putting its games on sale far more infrequently than most publishers, but the fall shopping season is one of the few times that you can dependably get Switch games at a discounted price. Once again, Nintendo has slashed the prices of some of the best Switch games of the year as part of its Cyber Deals event, and you can snag a few games at a discount from now through December 2nd.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

There are dozens of Switch games on sale for the next week, and we thought it might be helpful to gather up some of the best deals on the eShop, so you don’t have to spend too much time hunting for them:

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | $17.99 (normally $29.99) Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more!

| $17.99 (normally $29.99) Cuphead | $14.99 (normallu $19.99) Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

| $14.99 (normallu $19.99) Dark Souls: Remastered | $19.99 (normally $39.99) Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning detail. DARK SOULS: REMASTERED includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform, and for the first time ever can be played on-the-go with Nintendo Switch.

| $19.99 (normally $39.99) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition | $34.99 (normally $49.99) The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart. Master deep, tactical combat. Join up to 3 other players – but know that only one of you will have the chance to become a God, in multi-award winning RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2.

| $34.99 (normally $49.99) Dragon Quest Builders | $24.99 (normally $49.99) Gather, craft, and build the kingdom of your dreams to restore the ruined world of Alefgard! As the legendary Builder, you’ll construct rooms, towns, and defenses while fighting monsters. In Terra Incognita, build freely, share creations online, battle in an arena, and access exclusive content to the Nintendo Switch version of the game!

| $24.99 (normally $49.99) Hades | $19.99 (normally $24.99) As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

| $19.99 (normally $24.99) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $39.99 (normally $59.99) As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons, reimagined in stunning detail for this new release of one of the most beloved The Legend of Zelda games. Along the way, you’ll meet a hilarious assortment of charming characters to which you’ll never want to say goodbye.

| $39.99 (normally $59.99) The Outer Worlds | $29.99 (normally $59.99) Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

| $29.99 (normally $59.99) Super Mario Party | $39.99 (normally $59.99) Outwit family and friends as you race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 mode with grid-based maps. And for the first time in the series’ history, you can put your skills to the test in an online minigame mode.

| $39.99 (normally $59.99) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 | $39.99 (normally $59.99) Lost in a sea of clouds, entire civilizations rest on the backs of Titans. As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Can you find the fabled paradise she calls home? Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories before the world ends. Each Titan hosts its own distinct cultures, wildlife, and diverse regions to explore. Search the vast open areas and labyrinthine corridors for treasure, secret paths, and creatures to battle and index.

| $39.99 (normally $59.99)

There are plenty more deals on the eShop, but these should be at the top of your list. Remember, these Cyber Deals end on December 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to download what you want by then.