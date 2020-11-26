Congress has given no indication that a new stimulus bill will be passed anytime soon, which is bad news for the possibility of new stimulus checks.



As the end of the year draws closer, though, and with the country in the worst period yet of the coronavirus pandemic to boot, a series of economic problems will converge to make it all the more imperative that Congress pass some sort of new coronavirus relief package soon.

In addition to the lack of stimulus checks, the end of the year will see the expiration of myriad benefits like a moratorium on evictions if Congress takes no action.

If you ask Nancy Vanden Houten, she thinks a “bleak winter” is in store for millions of Americans.

It might sound overly desire, but that’s her descriptor of choice to characterize not just Congress’ months-long stalemate over the passage of a new stimulus bill — one that also provides funding for new stimulus checks for millions of Americans — but also the expiration of myriad safety net benefits that’s coming soon. “We are pessimistic about the prospect of any significant near-term fiscal relief, and fear several social safety-net programs may be allowed to expire, affecting millions of households across the country,” Houten, Oxford Economics lead economist, said in a report. That’s because the congressional showdown over stimulus checks you’ve probably heard about a lot by now — let’s just say that’s only one small part of a massive fiscal tsunami darkening the legislative horizon and requiring action by federal lawmakers as soon as next month.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Part of the issue is the outsized amount of attention that’s been garnered by the gridlock over new stimulus. Everyone has been gaming out when something new might happen, now that a new President-elect will succeed Donald Trump come January and thus shake up the negotiating calculus regarding new stimulus. Deutsche Bank economists Peter Hooper and Matthew Luzzetti are predicting that Congress will, finally, come up with a narrower stimulus package in early 2021, and it’s also assumed that President-elect Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen would push for a stimulus bill to be passed quickly.

Here’s the thing, though — all of that wouldn’t happen until after Biden takes office on January 20. We’ve got almost two months to go before that happens, in other words.

The fact that there hasn’t been another stimulus package passed is morally indefensible. https://t.co/nSU7OHyqCb — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 25, 2020

Some of the economic-related dangers that are about to be upon us now include: According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the University of Arizona, almost 7 million people could be evicted in the wake of a federal eviction moratorium ending on December 31. For comparison, that’s almost the same number of people who saw their homes foreclosed on during the Great Recession of 2008.

In addition to the expiration of the eviction moratorium, various tax breaks and a student debt forbearance benefit are also expiring. Likewise, almost 12 million people could lose federal unemployment benefits in December unless lawmakers extend that relief.

All of this could be addressed in a kind of all-in-one stimulus bill, but the clock is ticking. Recall, for example, that it took at least a month or two for many Americans to start receiving their $1,200 stimulus check after Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act back in March. This time around, both houses of Congress can’t even agree on what the legislative priorities are, or should be.

“The fact that there hasn’t been another stimulus package passed,” The Atlantic writer Clint Smith tweeted this week, “is morally indefensible.”