The Milky Way is not as static as we once thought it was, scientists say.

Our galaxy is being actively pulled on by the LMC, a satellite galaxy hanging out nearby.

Future research could tell us how what the future holds for the Milky Way.

The Milky Way, our home in the cosmos, has been presented to us as a relatively calm spinning spiral. The model for other galaxies to follow, perhaps, as it appears to perfectly proportioned and stable. However, new research is revealing that assumption to be false, and a nearby collection of stars and gas is now believed to be actively tugging on our galaxy, distorting its shape.

The research, which was published in Nature Astronomy, suggests that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC for short), which is a satellite galaxy of our own, is having a dramatic effect on the shape and layout of the Milky Way.

In the paper, the scientists reveal that the LMC is actually tugging at our galaxy with such force that it is being pulled through space at a breakneck speed of 32 km per second. However, our galaxy isn’t headed straight for the LMC, but rather toward its previous location in space. The LMC itself is actually speeding away from the Milky Way at an even greater speed of 370 km per second. The Milky Way is trying to move toward its satellite galaxy but is essentially missing its mark due to the incredible speeds involved.

“Our findings beg for a new generation of Milky Way models, to describe the evolution of our galaxy,” Dr. Michael Petersen, lead author of the study, said in a statement. “We were able to show that stars at incredibly large distances, up to 300,000 light-years away, retain a memory of the Milky Way structure before the LMC fell in, and form a backdrop against which we measured the stellar disc flying through space, pulled by the gravitational force of the LMC.”

Understanding how our galaxy is actively changing is important for astronomers. Up to this point, the idea that our galaxy was just sort of chilling out was perhaps more widely-accepted than it should have been. These new findings could help paint a clearer picture of what our galaxy is up to, and what the future holds, though additional data will certainly be necessary before any broad declarations can be made.

The researchers write:

Our results indicate that dynamical models of our Galaxy cannot neglect gravitational perturbations induced by the Large Magellanic Cloud infall, nor can observations of the stellar halo be treated in a reference frame that does not correct for disk reflex motion. Future spectroscopic surveys of the stellar halo combined with Gaia astrometry will allow for sophisticated modelling of the Large Magellanic Cloud trajectory across the Milky Way, constraining the dark matter distribution in both galaxies with unprecedented detail.