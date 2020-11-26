Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies from the upcoming roster of MCU adventures planned for the coming years.

The film has not been officially announced, but Marvel confirmed back in 2019 that it’s working on a Fantastic Four project following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

A new rumor says that Marvel is already negotiating with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play the leading roles of Reed Richards and Susan Storm. The two are popular choices among Marvel fans.

2020 has been a bad year for the MCU, as the novel coronavirus forced Disney to push back the releases of all the Marvel movies and TV shows that should have premiered this year. Black Widow will no longer be the first Phase 4 adventure, as the film is now scheduled for May 2021. WandaVision will instead get the honor of being the first Phase 4 title, and the TV show also happens to be the first Marvel TV series to premiere on Disney+.

We’ll have to wait for January 2021 to watch the first episode, but Marvel is working on all sorts of projects behind closed doors, setting in motion plans for the future of the MCU beyond Phase 4. We might not have any new movies or TV series to enjoy, but we’ve witnessed a consistent stream of exciting rumors about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest one is just as exciting, as a report now claims that the actors fans want to see most in the MCU are reportedly negotiating with Marvel for the roles fans have been dreaming of them playing.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Real-life husband and wife couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are in talks with Marvel, reports Small-Screen. The two have often been associated with two iconic roles in the MCU, two characters that Marvel just got back from Fox. That’s Reed Richards and Susan Storm, the most famous couple in the Marvel universe.

Disney obtained the rights for Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and the X-Men when it acquired 21st Century Fox in a multi-billion dollar deal. Marvel has already confirmed that projects involving these heroes are in the works, but didn’t share any release dates. As we’ve explained, MCU Phase 4 will serve as a ramp that could set in motion the plot elements that will allow Marvel to move forward with Fantastic Four and mutant adventures. And while we don’t have a Fantastic Four title in Phase 4, we might see the superhero team teased in one of the movies or TV series.

Truth be told, there is one movie that offers Marvel the freedom to do whatever it pleases with its characters, and that’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are rumors that the Fantastic Four team will hail from a different reality, explaining their absence from the MCU so far.

Krasinski and Blunt appeared in previous Fantastic Four rumors, and the excitement was so massive that Krasinski addressed it in previous interviews. He said at the time that he was definitely interested in the Marvel world, stopping short of confirming anything. We still have no confirmation that Krasinski and Blunt will play the two superheroes, but here’s what two sources reportedly told Small-Screen.

“Marvel Studios are in talks with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski,” one person said. “They’re up for the roles of Susan Storm and Reed.”

“Krasinski and Blunt are both in discussions with Marvel Studios,” a different person said. “This is to play the lead roles in a Fantastic Four movie – the MCU’s first. Krasinski is up for Reed Richards, and Blunt is up for Susan Storm.”

Both actors are highly accomplished, and there was speculation they might not be interested in joining a project that would lock them into a longer contract, one that might keep them from working on other projects. But both actors have been in the running for Marvel movies before. Krasinski was short-listed for Captain America, a role he eventually lost to Chris Evans. And Blunt was up for Black Widow, but that role ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

The report notes that the sources have not said whether Krasinski would also be tasked with directing a movie in the MCU, such as the Fantastic Four film he’d star in.

It’s unclear when Marvel will ink deals for Fantastic Four or whether it’s under any pressure to hire the lead characters. Given all the delays, Marvel doesn’t have to announce any plans beyond Phase 4 anytime soon. But if the Fantastic Four are to be teased in one of the Phase 4 movies or shows, Marvel will need to get those contracts sorted out.